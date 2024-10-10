 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Believe it or not, AMD and Nvidia are teaming up

By
AMD presenting its new Turin CPUs.
AMD

They’re mortal enemies. Sworn rivals. The two top names when it comes to the best graphics cards, duking it out even over petty performance difference. And yet, AMD and Nvidia are partnering for the launch of Team Red’s 5th-gen Epyc server CPUs, code-named Turin.

Through what AMD called a “technical partnership,” Nvidia is providing guidance on how to pair its HGX and MGX data center GPU clusters with AMD’s new Epyc CPUs. Despite the fact that AMD makes its own Instinct AI accelerators, the partnership seems like a read on reality. Customers will want to use Nvidia GPUs with AMD CPUs, and the two companies came together to provide that guidance.

A slide showing the partnership between AMD and Nvidia.
AMD

And that’s a good thing because AMD’s new data center chips look mighty impressive. The bedrock they are built on is the Zen 5 architecture that we saw in CPUs like the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9900X, but massively expanded. You can see the dizzying product stack below, which ranges from CPUs from eight cores all the way up to a massive chip packing 192 of AMD’s Zen 5c cores. And as a cherry on top, the sweet spot 64-core 9575F can hit 5GHz — a first for AMD’s data center chips.

Product stack for Epyc 9005 CPUs.
AMD

AMD is showing some pretty massive performance gains, too — 2.7x the performance on the SPEC CPU benchmark compared to an Intel Emerald Rapid Xeon CPU, and up to four times the enterprise performance, which looks at transcoding video. Intel just recently launched its Granite Rapid Xeon CPUs, but AMD didn’t share any performance numbers for those chips.

Performance of Epyc 9005 CPUs.
AMD

Turin CPUs are massive, and it’s no wonder that Nvidia is working with AMD to provide guidance to customers. Still, AMD isn’t down for the count when it comes to data center GPUs. The company formally launched its new Instinct MI325X AI accelerator alongside Turin CPUs, which it previously previewed at Computex earlier this year. A single GPU packs 256GB of HBM3E memory, and when organized into a cluster, AMD says the platform can support up to 2TB of HBM3E memory and 48TB/s of memory bandwidth.

Specs for AMD's MI325X platform.
AMD

AMD is still gunning after Nvidia’s AI crown with the GPU, too. The company showed the MI325X outperforming Nvidia’s H200 in AI inference and providing performance parity in AI training. Nvidia has moved onto its Blackwell data center GPUs, but the H200 comparison is still fair given how rapidly AI hardware is rolling out these days.

Performance of AMD's MI325X.
AMD

Although most of the readers here at Digital Trends will never interact directly with this hardware, it’s still nice to look and gawk at just how much power companies like AMD can squeeze onto a CPU. Behind the scenes, AMD’s Epyc CPUs help power dozens of services we all interact with every day, from Netflix to Snapchat and beyond.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D might show up sooner than expected
AMD CEO holding 3D V-Cache CPU.

AMD might be moving on 3D V-Cache versions of its Ryzen 9000 CPUs faster than expected. According to a leaker on the Chiphell forums, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which could be among the best processors when it releases, might arrive as soon as next month.

VideoCardz dug up the news, which started on the Chiphell forums. The leaker goes by the name zhangzhonhao, but VideoCardz notes that they went under a different alias previously, and that they have a long history of leaking company road maps. The forum post claims AMD will release the Ryzen 7 9800X3D at the end of October, while the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D will arrive later. The leaker suspects they'll show up in early 2025 with "some new features."

Read more
AMD’s new GPU could bring PS5 Pro-like performance to laptops
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

AMD has quietly launched the Radeon RX 7800M GPU built on the current RDNA 3 architecture for gaming laptops. This GPU is designed to bring desktop- and console-level gaming experiences to portable laptops. What’s particularly intriguing about the RX 7800M is its close resemblance to the newly revealed PlayStation 5 Pro, which is thanks to a similar spec sheet that allows it to deliver comparable performance in a portable form factor.

The latest laptop graphics card is based on the Navi 32 GPU architecture and comes with 12GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 VRAM, likely utilizing a 192-bit memory bus and offering a total memory bandwidth of 432GB/s. It includes 48MB of Infinity Cache and is equipped with 60 Compute Units (CUs), 90 Render Output Units (ROPs), and a thermal design power (TDP) of up to 180 watts. The card runs at a frequency of 2.145GHz and supports popular video rendering formats like H264, H265, and AV1.

Read more
AMD may have transformed this thin and light laptop into a gaming powerhouse
The Asus Zenbook S 16 sitting on a coffee table.

AMD has a new driver for its latest Ryzen AI 300 processors, and it introduces a feature that could provide a massive performance boost in games. It's called Variable Graphics Memory, or VGM, and it allows the integrated graphics to convert up to 75% of the memory in a system to dedicated graphics memory. This, according to AMD, can not only boost performance in games, but also make some otherwise unplayable titles boot.

The new Ryzen AI 300 processors are mostly found in thin and light laptops, including devices like the Zenbook S 16 that aren't targeted at gamers. In addition to VGM in the new driver, AMD also turned on its Fluid Motion Frames 2 (AFMF 2) feature for Ryzen AI 300 processors. With both features working in tandem, you can see the performance boost on the Zenbook S 16 below.

Read more