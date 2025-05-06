Nvidia and MediaTek’s Arm chip could mean cheaper AI laptops

Nvidia and MediaTek are reportedly teaming up to launch a new Arm-based system-on-chip (SoC) aimed at AI-capable Windows PCs. Expected to debut at Computex 2025, the collaboration could introduce a new contender in the AI PC market. The chip may offer an alternative to existing solutions from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series, Intel’s Core Ultra lineup, and AMD’s Ryzen AI chips.

Notably, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and MediaTek’s Rick Tsai are scheduled to deliver back-to-back keynotes at Computex on May 19 and 20, respectively. Rumors suggest that companies will announce a new processor lineup that combines MediaTek’s Arm CPUs with Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, forming a platform aimed at compact, AI-focused PCs.

According to German outlet Heise Online, Nvidia and MediaTek are preparing two Arm-based chips, the N1 and N1X, with MediaTek providing the CPU and Nvidia supplying the GPU. These chips are expected to be tied to the GB10 platform, though a scaled-down CPU configuration is possible, reportedly featuring 20 cores (10 Cortex-X925 and 10 Cortex-A725).

Currently, Windows-on-Arm laptops rely exclusively on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, which are mostly limited to premium, mobility-focused devices. Thanks to Nvidia’s extensive GPU driver support, an area where Qualcomm’s Adreno has struggled, the new chips could appeal to gamers. On the other hand, MediaTek could launch a more affordable variant with a smaller Nvidia GPU, opening the door for budget-friendly Arm-based laptops.

While Nvidia and MediaTek may unveil their new Arm-based chip at Computex, actual laptops and desktops featuring the processor may not hit the market for some time. A report from SemiAccurate suggests that technical issues could delay the chips’ completion, possibly pushing device launches into 2026.

Meanwhile, MediaTek has reportedly secured significant packaging capacity, likely for the new processors, using FCBGA (Flip Chip Ball Grid Array) technology, which enables the CPU and GPU to be combined before being installed in notebooks. According to Digitimes, the unusually large order was placed around the end of last year, though it’s unclear if the potential delays were already anticipated.