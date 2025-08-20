Nvidia brings RTX 5080 to GeForce Now, alongside over 2,000 new games

What’s happened? Nvidia is rolling out RTX 5080-class servers to GeForce Now. This brings one of the best graphics cards to the mainstream market, boosting your gameplay if you’re willing to pay a subscription.

The RTX 5080-class GPUs will be available as part of the Ultimate tier, which costs $19.99/month.

Servers deliver up to 5K/120 frames per second (fps) streaming and 1080p/360 fps; 1440p/240 fps mode is also supported.

Nvidia is also adding a new Install-to-Play feature that will let you play and install many more games.

Install-to-Play adds access to 2,352 new titles from the Steam Cloud Play catalog, says The Verge.

It’s worth noting that Install-to-Play games will need to be downloaded and installed anew each time you play, but you can pay extra to get persistent storage.

Persistent storage add-ons cost $2.99 (200GB), $4.99 (500GB), $7.99 (1TB) monthly.

This is important because: This is the biggest GeForce Now update since the launch of the RTX 4080 Ultimate tier.

Blackwell servers add DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation and Reflex, enabling ultra-high frame rate streaming.

Adding Install-to-Play drastically improves the number of games available, now reaching up to 4,500 titles.

Nvidia claims up to 2.8x gaming uplift on servers (with heavy MFG), but real-world gains depend on game and settings.

The price remaining the same as before is an unexpected, but welcome perk, although persistent storage adds to the monthly subscription.

Why should I care? You can now stream thousands of near-maxed PC games to almost any device, including budget desktops and laptops, phones, and gaming handhelds.

Outside of the raw boost from using RTX 5080 pods, Nvidia is also adding improvements for various devices.

For instance, Steam Deck OLED users can now run games at the native 90Hz resolution; there’s a native LG app that offers up to 4K/120 fps on supported TVs); Logitech gets haptic wheels support.

Persistent storage means Install-to-Play games don’t need a fresh download every session, although it ups the $20/month price of the Ultimate tier.

OK, what’s next? Expect a phased RTX 5080 rollout starting in September, broader onboarding via Install-to-Play, and expanding device support.