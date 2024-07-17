 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This toolkit just upended Nvidia’s dominance over pro GPUs

By
Nvidia introducing its Blackwell GPU architecture at GTC 2024.
Nvidia

Nvidia is the undisputed leader in professional GPU applications, and that doesn’t come down solely to making the best graphics cards. A big piece of the puzzle is Nvidia’s CUDA platform, which is the bedrock for everything from Blender to various AI applications. The new Scale tool, developed by Spectral Compute, aims to break down the walled garden.

Although we’ve seen competitors to the CUDA software stack, such as AMD ROCm, Scale is a “drop-in replacement” for CUDA. It’s a compiler that allows CUDA applications to be natively compiled on AMD GPUs. Spectral Compute says Scale accepts CUDA programs as is, without the need to port to another language. In Spectral’s own words, “… existing build tools and scripts just work.”

Recommended Videos

The key with Scale is that it’s a compiler. It’s not a translation or porting tool. We’ve seen open-source translation tools like ZLUDA that run CUDA applications on ROCm, and although they shouldn’t require additional development resources, they’re not perfect. AMD also funded ZLUDA, in particular, but reportedly backed out of the project.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Scale isn’t open source, and it isn’t funded by AMD. It’s available under a free license and comprises three main components. There’s a Nvidia CUDA Compiler (NVCC)-compatible compiler that builds code for AMD GPUs, an implementation of the CUDA runtime, and an open-source wrapper for CUDA-X calls. The free version is available for commercial and private use, but it explicitly removes any liability from Spectral Compute. That might end up being important, as Nvidia specifically says reverse-engineering CUDA for use on non-Nvidia platforms is against its license agreement.

At the moment, Spectral Compute says Scale should work without issues on AMD’s RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 GPUs. It also conducted basic testing on RDNA 1 GPUs, and it says it’s working on adding support for older architectures. The tool is focused on AMD at the moment, though it’s possible Intel GPUs could see support in the future as well.

Although anyone using a CUDA application extensively probably has an Nvidia GPU, breaking down the walls of support is a major step toward a more open software ecosystem. It’s not clear how long Scale will stick around, though. Spectral Compute says Scale doesn’t require CUDA, but it’s possible Nvidia could explore routes to remove the toolkit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Nvidia just passed an unimaginable milestone
Nvidia CEO Jensen in front of a background.

Nvidia is now the second most valuable company in the U.S., taking a back seat only to Microsoft by about $140 billion (a small amount given the scale we're dealing with here). The company crossed the $3 trillion mark for the first time ever, overtaking Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and most telling, Apple.

At this same point last year, we reported on Nvidia passing the $1 trillion mark for the first time. A little over 12 months later, Nvidia has tripled in value, and it's on track to overtake Microsoft as the most valuable company in the U.S.

Read more
How to watch Nvidia’s Computex 2024 keynote — and what to expect
Nvidia CEO Jensen in front of a background.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will make the company's Computex keynote address this weekend and is scheduled to discuss “advanced developments in the fields of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.” That AI will feature in the address is no surprise, but whether that will mean we're going to learn about new graphics cards or AI hardware from Nvidia remains to be seen.

Regardless of what Huang actually ends up talking about, though, the keynote is set to be one of the biggest of the Computex show. That's despite it taking place before the show has even started. Here's how to watch the Nvidia keynote at Computex, so you don't miss any of it.
How to watch Nvidia's Computex keynote
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Keynote at COMPUTEX 2024

Read more
Nvidia just hinted at AI that can play games for you
A screenshot from Nvidia's G-Assist April Fool's video.

"The future is never far away." That's the comment Nvidia made yesterday on social media about an old April Fool's joke about AI in games.

Here's the context: In 2017, Nvidia made a silly April Fool's joke video about something called GTX G-Assist, a dongle that could add some outlandish AI features to gaming. Then again, what was outlandish in 2017 feels possible seven years later.

Read more