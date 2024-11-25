 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s new AI model makes music from text and audio prompts

Nvidia has released a new generative audio AI model that is capable of creating myriad sounds, music, and even voices, based on the user’s simple text and audio prompts.

Dubbed Fugatto (aka Foundational Generative Audio Transformer Opus 1) the model can, for example, create jingles and song snippets based solely on text prompts, add or remove instruments and vocals from existing tracks, modify both the accent and emotion of a voice, and “even let people produce sounds never heard before,” per Monday’s announcement post.

“We wanted to create a model that understands and generates sound like humans do,” said Rafael Valle, a manager of applied audio research at Nvidia. “Fugatto is our first step toward a future where unsupervised multitask learning in audio synthesis and transformation emerges from data and model scale.”

The company notes that music producers could use the AI model to rapidly prototype and vet song ideas in various musical styles with varying arrangements, or add effects and additional layers to existing tracks. The model could also be leveraged to adapt and localize the music and voiceovers of an existing ad campaign, or adjust the music of a video game on the fly as the player plays through a level.

The model is even capable of generating previously unheard sounds like barking trumpets or meowing saxophones. In doing so, it uses a technique called ComposableART to combine the instructions it learned during training.

“I wanted to let users combine attributes in a subjective or artistic way, selecting how much emphasis they put on each one,” Nvidia AI researcher Rohan Badlani wrote in the announcement post. “In my tests, the results were often surprising and made me feel a little bit like an artist, even though I’m a computer scientist.”

The Fugatto model itself uses 2.5 billion parameters and was trained on 32 H100 GPUs. Audio AI’s like this are becoming increasingly common. Stability AI unveiled a similar system in April that can generate tracks up to three minutes in length while Google’s V2A model can generate “an unlimited number of soundtracks for any video input.”

YouTube recently released an AI music remixer that generates a 30-second sample based on the input song and the user’s text prompts. Even OpenAI is experimenting in this space, having released an AI tool in April that needs just 15 seconds of sample audio in order to fully clone a user’s voice and vocal patterns.

