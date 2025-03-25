Nvidia G-Assist uses AI to configure game settings so you don’t have to

Nvidia’s new G-Assist AI assistant is now available on the Nvidia app, ready for GeForce RTX desktop users to try out. The concept first appeared in 2017 as an April Fool’s joke before becoming a real tech demo last year, and now, a real-life product.

The assistant is designed to take care of the ever-growing selection of settings PC users need to deal with, including system settings, game settings, and charting performance statistics.

Recommended Videos

The idea is to help you optimize your PC settings so you can make the most of your Nvidia GPU and the games you play with it. Rather than finding a perfect all-round configuration, the assistant is perfect for switching between different settings depending on what you’re doing.

Say, for instance, the optimal settings for Cyberpunk 2077 are different from the optimal settings for Assassin’s Creed Shadows — with G-Assist, you can switch between the two more easily. Instead of remembering everything you need to configure and doing it manually, you can simply send a prompt to G-Assist through text or a voice command.

The tech works right on your PC, without even connecting to the internet, and there are plugins that will let you access peripheral apps and control them through G-Assist. Nvidia has some official plugins through partnerships with brands like Corsair and Logitech, but it has also published a GitHub repository to help people create their own community plugins for different products.

You can download G-Assist by heading to the Discovery section of the Nvidia app and learn more about how to use it on Nvidia’s website.