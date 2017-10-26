Nvidia confirms the GTX 1070 Ti add-in card arrives next month from 11 partners

Why it matters to you If you want more oomph in your gaming PC than the GTX 1070, but don't want to pay the GTX 1080's price, Nvidia has a graphics card for you.

After rumors of the card surfaced over the last several months, Nvidia confirmed on Thursday, October 26, that the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card will be available worldwide on November 2 starting at $449. It will fall in between the current GTX 1080 add-in card with a starting price of $549, and the vanilla GTX 1070 model with a starting price of $399. Customers can pre-order models now manufactured by Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

Here are the specifications for the new GTX 1070 Ti compared to the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070:

GTX 1080 GTX 1070 Ti GTX 1070 CUDA cores: 2,560 2,432 1,920 Base speed: 1,607MHz 1,607MHz 1,506MHz Boost speed: 1,733MHz 1,683MHz 1.683MHz Memory amount: 8GB GDDR5X 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 Memory speed: 10Gbps 8Gbps 8Gbps Memory bus: 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Ports: 3x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x DL-DVI 3x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x DL-DVI 3x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x DL-DVI Dimensions: 4.376 x 10.5 inches 4.376 x 10.5 inches 4.376 x 10.5 inches Power use: 180 watts 180 watts 150 watts Power connection: 1x 8-pin 1x 8-pin 1x 8-pin Starting price: $549 $449 $399

As the chart shows, the new GTX 1070 Ti card has the same base speed as the GTX 1080, but with 128 fewer cores. Meanwhile, it has the same boost speed as the GTX 1070, but with 512 additional cores. But also note that the GTX 1070 Ti uses more power than the vanilla 1070 due to the number of cores stuffed into the GPU. Nvidia recommends a 500-watt power supply to handle the juice these three cards demand.

According to Nvidia, the GTX 1070 Ti provides nearly twice the performance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (DirectX 12), and Rise of the Tomb Raider (DirectX 12) compared to the company’s “legendary” GTX 970 card released in 2014. The newer card is based on Nvidia’s “Pascal” graphics core architecture providing better performance at a lower power draw.

“We designed the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to be an overclocking monster with plenty of headroom for gamers to crank up the clock speeds,” Nvidia said on Thursday. “And our partners have built cards with thermals and power supplies that allow gamers to push performance way past stock specifications.”

For example, EVGA customers can pre-order four GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards now for a starting price of $469. All four ship with the company’s Precision XOC and OC Scanner X tools that will scan for the EVGA card, find and apply the optimal overclock settings with just the click of a button. Here are a few differences between the four:

SC Gaming Gaming FTW2 Gaming SC Hybrid Power type: 1x 8-pin 1x 8-pin 2x 8-pin 1x 8-pin Power use: 217 watts 217 watts 235 watts 217 watts Cooler type: ACX 3.0 Blower ICX Hybrid Backplate: No No Yes Yes LEDs: White White RGB White Price: $469 $489 $499 $529

Nvidia’s new GTX 1070 Ti arrives after AMD’s latest add-in cards for desktop gaming arrived just two months prior. They are based on AMD’s new “Vega” graphics core architecture and target Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10-Series family. More specifically, the new Radeon RX Vega 64 serves as a GTX 1080 alternative while the Radeon RX Vega 56 targets Nvidia’s vanilla GTX 1070 card.