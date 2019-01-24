Share

If you’re looking to replace your PC’s mid-range graphics card, and you are on a bit of a budget, you may want to hold off until next month. According to current leaks and insider sources, Nvidia appears to be gearing up to release the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti in February. A more affordable solution without the company’s latest ray tracing technology, the GTX 1660 is positioned as the perfect upgrade for current gamers running GTX 1060 GPUs in their setup. Expected to come in at less than $300, it might be a great solution to jump onboard Nvidia’s latest-generation graphics.

Nvidia’s upcoming GTX 1660 Ti is positioned as a more affordable midrange graphics card in its lineup, seeing a lower-cost overall due to its omission of ray tracing technology. While many of the company’s new product offerings are affixed with the RTX moniker, noting their ability to generate graphical imagery based on simulations of how light rays interact within an environment, standard GTX cards will continue to omit the new capacity. The omission allows Nvidia to create a lower-cost GPU; however, the card is still able to hold its own.

According to leaked benchmarks from the game Ashes of the Singularity, the new GTX 1660 Ti is said to be up to 20 percent faster than its predecessor of the same category. It is important to note that leaked benchmarks should be taken with a grain of salt, but it does place the card’s performance in a range we would expect to see. Additionally, the sub-$300 price tags would likely make the GTX 1660 Ti one of the best values on the market for Nvidia fans.

In addition to the more powerful GTX 1660 Ti, a standard GTX 1660 is also said to see a release in March. The GTX 1660 is rumored to be an even more affordable card coming in at sub-$250. If you’re looking for a bang for your buck, the rumored GTX 1650, the logical upgrade to the existing GTX 1050, should also see its released this spring at under $200. Lastly, Nvidia is said to be keeping GTX 1050 Ti cards in stock at suppliers as a price efficient lower-end GPU option for gamers.