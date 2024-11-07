GeForce Now introduces a 100-hour monthly playtime cap

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is undergoing significant changes. Its Priority membership has been rebranded as the “Performance” tier, bringing an enhanced gaming experience at the same price. Performance members can now stream games at up to 1440p resolution and in ultrawide formats, with settings saved across sessions. This upgrade aligns the Performance tier closer to Ultimate, the highest tier, which supports 4K streaming and high refresh rates through GeForce RTX 4080-powered servers.

One of the most notable changes coming in 2025 is the introduction of a 100-hour monthly playtime cap for both Performance and Ultimate members, aimed at managing Nvidia’s cloud infrastructure. Nvidia also mentions in its blog post that this limit will affect only a small percentage of its player base, with over 94% of users typically playing well within this timeframe. To offer flexibility, Nvidia will allow up to 15 unused hours to roll over to the following month. Users who reach their limit can purchase extra playtime, with additional 15-hour blocks available at $2.99 for Performance members and $5.99 for Ultimate members.

To thank loyal members, Nvidia is offering unlimited playtime through 2025 (until January 2026) for those who maintain an active subscription by December 31, 2024. This allows existing members to enjoy uninterrupted access for an entire year before the new caps take effect.

Nvidia is also offering a limited-time 25% discount on Day Passes, allowing players to try out the new Performance and Ultimate memberships for 24 hours. Performance Day Passes are now $2.99, while Ultimate Day Passes cost $5.99. The Day Pass also includes a new feature: if users choose to upgrade to a monthly subscription within 48 hours of their Day Pass expiring, they can apply the cost of the pass toward their membership.

With over 2,000 titles and new weekly additions, GeForce Now is undoubtedly one of the most extensive cloud gaming libraries available, catering to various gaming preferences. Nvidia’s recent updates demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a premium experience while managing infrastructure effectively to meet the demands of cloud gamers.