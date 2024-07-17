When it comes time to put together your custom PC gaming rig, you’re going to want a few core components for your machine. A solid CPU is a great place to start, as is a great mouse and keyboard setup, but a powerful GPU is probably the most important part of the equation. Your PC’s graphics card handles all your visuals, and can make a big difference in how good your gameplay looks and feels. Fortunately, as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, you’ll be able to a fantastic deal on one of our favorite NVIDIA GPUs: the GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU. At full price, the graphics card goes for $650 but it can be yours for just $590!

Why you should buy the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Steering the ship on this powerful GPU is NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture. Engineered for amazing clock speeds, you can expect up to 1,980MHz on average and max speeds of 2,502MHz. Whether you plan on playing some Fortnite or a demanding MMORPG, the RTX 4070 is guaranteed to deliver the frame by frame performance you need for crisp-clear visuals. We’re also glad to see that NVIDIA built using the PCI Express 4.0 interface, which makes the GPU compatible with many different PCs.

Top-notch acoustics and efficient cooling may sound like small considerations, but when it comes to graphics, every little bit of energy counts. NVIDIA thought to include three 90mm quiet-operation fans on this bad boy, along with plentiful venting and excellent heat protections, including four heatpipes.

It’s hard to say just how long this deal is going to last, so if you’ve been looking for Prime Day gaming PC deals, or could use an overhaul in the GPU department for an existing computer, look no further than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. Take it home today for just $590 when you purchase through Amazon. We’ve also got a big list of Prime Day monitor deals for you to check out, as well as a more general Prime Day deals roundup.