Nvidia may soon bid farewell to its most popular GPU

By
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 50-series is right around the corner — but this means that some of the current best graphics cards will soon be hard to come by. According to a post on the Board Channels forums, several of Nvidia’s most popular RTX 40-series GPUs will soon be gone, including the budget-friendly RTX 4060.

We’ve heard reports of Nvidia slowly sunsetting the majority of its last-gen lineup over the past few months. The RTX 4090 was the first to go, and according to unofficial sources, the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 (including their Super and Ti variants) have already ceased production. As per leaks shared on the Board Channels, the only GPUs that are still being produced are the RTX 4060 and its Ti version — but not for long.

According to the leaker, the RTX 4060/Ti will end production in the first quarter of 2025. This is worrying for those who hoped to score it at a lower price, but also interesting given the release timing of its successors, which haven’t even been announced. We know that the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti are set to release sometime in February, but Nvidia hasn’t talked about the RTX 5060 just yet.

RTX 4070 will be sold out in January. RTX 4060/Ti seems EOL in Q1 – BoardChannelshttps://t.co/hrF1od0Y51 pic.twitter.com/WChVbUAsp2

&mdash; 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) January 15, 2025

If the RTX 4060 reaches the end of life (EOL) stage in the next couple of months, it’ll still remain in stock for quite a while after. Depending on stock levels, we might see it readily available at various retailers throughout the rest of the year. However, the RTX 5060 is likely to be launched in March, which means that Nvidia may prefer to keep the supply of the RTX 4060 at a minimum so as to entice gamers to upgrade to the latest generation instead.

The RTX 4070 Super on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The RTX 4070 was another beloved GPU in the RTX 40-series, but it’s on its way out the door now, too. The production has reportedly ended, and Board Channels claim that the inventory for the card is meant to be completely cleared by the end of this month. This means that once retailers run out of the RTX 4070, there’ll be no more restocks — it’ll be gone for good, apart from refurbished cards.

For many gamers, buying last-gen GPUs is a cost-effective way to build a gaming PC. Those who use AMD are no stranger to this strategy, as lots of AMD’s RDNA 2 GPUs are still widely available, not to mention RDNA 3. However, Nvidia may have other plans for its GPUs, so if you want to buy an RTX 4060, it’s better to do it sooner rather than later. The GPU can be found for .

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
