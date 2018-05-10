Nvidia graphics cards are back in stock, grab them while you can!

Share

Foundation Edition versions of Nvidia’s current-generation graphics cards are back in stock on its official store for the first time in a long time. Considering the prices there are much closer to launch prices than most retailers, if you’ve wanted a new graphics card for some time but haven’t been able to afford it, now may be the time to invest.

Graphics card prices have been crazy for the past year, often reaching heights of two or even three times the launch price of the hardware. While there are a lot of factors to consider in pointing out who’s to blame, Nvidia has at least offered cards directly to consumers at a much more reasonable cost. Those cards have always been snapped up quickly, but that hasn’t happened with the latest batch just yet.

That could mean that we’re starting to get clear of the pricing and availability issues that have plagued consumer graphics cards sales for the past year. It may also be an indication of people preferring to wait for the expected impending debut of Nvidia’s next-generation graphics cards. Whether they’re called Volta or Turing, as more details become clear, it’s likely that we’ll see some sort of official announcement in the next month or two.

In the meantime though, Nvidia has stock of previously hard-to-find graphics cards at the revised Founders Edition prices on its store. The GTX 1060 can be snapped up for $300, and the 1070 is only $100 more which is far more competitive than it’s been in the best part of a year. The 1070 Ti can be had for just $450, while the 1080 is available at $550. For those looking for a little extra performance still, the 1080 Ti is also in stock with a price tag of $700. Each has a sale limit of two per customer and they will be sent out with free shipping within one week.

All of those cards are still on sale at much higher prices through third-party sellers on platforms like Newegg and Amazon. A GTX 1080 Ti will still set you back close to $1,000 and GTX 1070s are still on sale for $500-plus, despite recent falls in pricing across the internet.

We can’t say for sure how long this latest batch of stock will last, or whether the recent resurgence of some cryptocurrency values will lead to further shortages later this year, but what we do know is that graphics cards are finally available at reasonable prices again. It may not be true forever, but it is true for now.