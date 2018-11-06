Digital Trends
Computing

Want a GTX 1080 Ti? Buy one now before the stock runs out

Jon Martindale
By
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The flagship card from Nvidia’s Pascal generation, the GTX 1080 Ti, might have seen a jump in popularity after the somewhat lackluster launch of the RTX Turing series, but it wasn’t to last. Production of the cards has reportedly now stopped and supplies of the powerful GPU are running low. If you want one, waiting for Black Friday might mean missing out.

As powerful as the new 2080 Ti is, our review and many others found that the performance between the more conservative RTX 2080 and the last-generation 1080 Ti was pretty close. That led to a big upswing in purchases of the 1080 Ti, as its price came down a lot with the debut of the new cards. But that may not remain the case for long as supplies supposedly begin to dwindle.

Production for the GTX 1080 Ti reportedly stopped earlier this month, and GamersNexus reports that manufacturers are now running low on inventory. This is leading to shortages at retailers, who are presumably trying to source cards from other territories to try and keep some stock in the U.S. ahead of the planned tariffs that will come into play in early 2019, potentially raising prices for all manner of hardware, graphics cards included.

There hasn’t been much of an effect on the second-hand market as of yet, with lots of 1080 Ti’s that were once used for cryptocurrency mining still being sold. That does present a potential upgrade path for those who are keen to stick to last-generation hardware, but it is important to remember that such cards were likely run hard for long periods of time, which won’t have done much for their longevity. And they likely ship without any kind of warranty.

The question now arises as to what such dwindling stock will do to the price of RTX-series cards. Nvidia effectively stacked the new generation of GPUs on top of the Pascal generation, rather than replacing it, so there isn’t a clear, similarly priced alternative to the 1080 Ti just yet. Nvidia may adjust prices to fix that, especially with talk of new, affordable AMD cards on the horizon, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free photo-editing software
in a data driven tomorrow does privacy need to survive the future what is
Computing

Privacy is becoming obsolete, but not everyone thinks you should fear its demise

As technologies like Alexa and Siri that require more information about us continue to develop, is privacy going to fall at the wayside, or can we take back control of our data to retain our privacy?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Product Review

Does the new MacBook Air completely overshadow the 12-inch MacBook?

The new 12-inch MacBook ramps up performance across the board, and aims to give customers more bang for their buck. Our Apple MacBook review will examine it against competitors from Asus, Microsoft, and even Huawei.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
bentley super fast in car internet advanced connectivity 03
Cars

Bentley claims connected car bragging rights with super-fast in-car Wi-Fi

Bentley and Viasat offer new super-fast in-car connectivity for all 2019 Bentley models. Bentley Advanced Connectivity aggregates mobile operator signals in a secure virtual private network to support multiple simultaneous applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Razer Blade (2018) using keyboard
Computing

How to type symbols and letters with accent marks

Ever wondered how to type that trademark symbol? What about characters from languages like Latin? You may not know it, but there's a whole slew of symbols and characters that you can type out just by using the keyboard in front of you.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace privacy
Computing

Powerful data privacy legislation drafted by Democratic senator from Oregon

Senator Ron Wyden has drafted a data privacy bill which proposes sweeping changes to data laws to make data more transparent and accessible, aiming to give customers more control over the sharing or selling of their data.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Product Review

Microsoft still sells the 5th-gen Surface Pro. Has the Pro 6 replaced it?

At first glance, the 2017 Surface Pro looks like an incremental update to the Surface Pro 4, which was already our favorite detachable tablet. But does the newest version earn its own place at the top of the 2-in-1 heap?
Posted By Mark Coppock
best 2-in-1 laptops
Computing

Tablet or notebook? Our favorite 2-in-1 PCs give you the best of both worlds

If you can’t decide if you need a tablet or a notebook, then don’t bother. The best 2-in-1 laptops are both, and they can provide all the power you need. Check out our list for the best 2-in-1s for any user.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

11-inch iPad Pro vs. 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Can the new model take out the classic?

Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new 11-inch iPad Pro, boasting a powerful new A12X Bionic processor, awesome modern design with an edge-to-edge display, and more. But is it much better than the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro?
Posted By Christian de Looper
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Won’t get fooled again: Chrome 71 to block all ads on abusive sites

Google is set to launch a new version of its Chrome browser in December, with Chrome 71 offering new ad-blocking features for sites which offer a consistently abusive experience, with misleading ads.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale
audi anmated concept car spies in disguise
Cars

Audi gets animated with a cartoon concept car for ‘Spies in Disguise’

Audi went to the drawing board and mocked up a futuristic car that you might never be able to buy but you'll definitely be able to see in theaters. The car will star in the animated film 'Spies in Disguise.'
Posted By AJ Dellinger
windows vs mac chrome os best operating system apple imac retina display review macro 7
Computing

Did a leaked image reveal Apple’s upcoming desktop monitor?

Coming several days before Apple's new products are set for release, a specific page from the new Mac Mini documentation might have leaked images of a new and unknown Apple display.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus