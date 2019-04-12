Digital Trends
Computing

Ray tracing on GTX GPUs might sound stupid, but there’s a method to the madness

Jon Martindale
By
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards battlefield v ray tracing screenshot 002

Less than a month after promising it was on its way, Nvidia has released a new Game Ready driver that makes ray tracing possible on its GTX graphics cards from the Pascal 10-series generation, and the 16-series Turing generation. You can download it here.

But before you get too excited, you should know that older GTX cards aren’t exactly good (or even mediocre) at performing a task like real-time ray tracing. In fact, they’re downright horrible.

So, why did Nvidia even bother? Well, we can’t know for sure, especially since Nvidia hasn’t commented much on the matter. But maybe — just maybe — this could increase adoption of ray tracing by both gamers and developers. Could this be Nvidia’s strategy for pushing ray tracing forward?

The performance cost

The performance cost for real-time ray tracing is enormous. The $1,000+ RTX 2080 Ti struggles to achieve high framerates at even 1080p resolution. Lower-end cards like the 2070 or 2060 can barely push playable frame rates in similar settings, even with deep learning super sampling helping and hindering in equal measure.

All of these cards have Nvidia’s “RT cores” as well. That’s bespoke hardware that is designed specifically to accelerate ray tracing calculations so that there isn’t too much of a performance hit on the GPU’s other rendering responsibilities. Without them, performance suffers even more.

In Nvidia’s own benchmarks it shows a huge difference between RT-core equipped RTX cards and a GTX 1080 Ti — the most powerful gamer card from the last-generation. In Battlefield V, where at 1440p the mid-range RTX 2060 can achieve more than 40 FPS with ray tracing at the highest setting, the 1080 Ti only just breaks 30 FPS. Very capable gaming cards like the GTX 1080 don’t even manage 25 FPS.

nvidia gtx graphics ray tracing performance bad nvidiart02

Metro Exodus could be the most stark example of this phenomenon, with the 1080 Ti averaging just 16 FPS — but then even the 2080 Ti can only just about handle 65 FPS at 1440p.

nvidia gtx graphics ray tracing performance bad nvidiart03

These numbers belie the otherwise fantastic capabilities of the 10-series GPUs. The 1070 through 1080 Ti are still excellent gaming cards for 1440p and even 4K gaming, but ray tracing is an anchor dragging them all down — even the 20-series suffers tremendously with “RTX On.”

It’s intriguing how well the newer 16-series GTX cards do in some tests, showing comparable performance with ray tracing to otherwise much more powerful last-generation cards. But no card comes out of these ray tracing demos smelling like roses.

For a perfect indication of how the gorgeous, reflective future promise of ray tracing is just too advanced for contemporary hardware, we only need look at Nvidia’s results from the Star Wars Reflections demo that first captivated audiences to the technology’s capabilities in 2018. At 1440p, paired with a $1,000 Intel 7900X CPU, the 2080 Ti couldn’t even break 60 FPS. The 1080 Ti, which is only a few steps behind its new-generation replacement in traditional gaming, didn’t even manage 10 FPS.

In other words, it’s pretty obvious Nvidia doesn’t intend for people to actually use ray tracing with old GTX graphics cards. Instead, Nvidia is hoping it can spur on public interest in the technology.

Playing the long game

metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt on 9 21
Metro in 1440p with DLSS and ray tracing enabled.

Beyond performance, the larger issue is adoption, which is where Nvidia’s strategy could come into play.

Right now, there are still only three playable games with ray tracing capabilities eight-months on from the original RTX-series release. There are others set for release later this year, with some looking absolutely fantastic in early demonstrations, but most don’t have firm releases and a few are expected to be exclusively available in Eastern markets.

In other words, developers and game publishers don’t seem as confident in the adoption of ray tracing as Nvidia does. With popular game engines like Unity coming on board, that could significantly help, but anything added to the normal development process needs to have a direct result on increased revenue. Gamers have to want it before developers can start implementing.

By introducing ray tracing to older cards, it serves the purpose of introducing gamers to a feature that they may wish to upgrade their graphics card to better enjoy. It’s an attempt at solving the chicken and egg problem of developers not making ray tracing games because of a lack of supporting hardware, and gamers not buying supporting hardware because of a lack of supporting games. The average PC gamer has still never even seen real-time ray tracing with their own eyes. That’s a serious problem that this could solve.

Whether or not it’ll work, is still up in the air. Nvidia has a lot of work to do in making RTX capabilities a more satisfactory experience. It needs to blow people away at first glance, not require in-depth testing to even notice. One thing is for sure — this is all taking a lot more time than Nvidia hoped it would.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to delete messages in Facebook Messenger
Up Next

Amazon workers listening to Alexa recordings isn’t a big deal. Here’s why
origin neuron review 2019 feat
Product Review

Origin's Neuron packs heavyweight punch into a lightweight frame

Don’t let the compact stature of Origin PC’s Neuron fool you. This mid-tower gaming desktop is packed to the brim with power, featuring a liquid-cooled Core i9 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics -- with the option to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Trash

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Lenovo Legion Y740 review
Computing

PC sales slide 5 percent in 2019 and they’re taking Apple with them

PC sales are down year on year with nearly three million less systems selling during the same period in 2019. While this is bad news for Apple, Asus, and Acer, Lenovo increased its lead to almost a quarter of the entire industry.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP stock photo of 2018 Spectre x360 laptop
Deals

HP’s flash sale includes a $350 discount on this 2018 HP Spectre x360 laptop

HP is having a flash sale and the laptop manufacturer is offering its 2018 Spectre x360 laptop at a $350 discount for a limited time. The laptop comes with a 13-inch touch display, 256GB of SSD storage, and a fingerprint reader.
Posted By Anita George
acer helios 700 transformer keyboard 300 helios700 02
Computing

Acer’s powerful new Helios 700 gaming laptop transforms to maximize performance

Acer's new Helios 700 laptop is like nothing we've ever seen before, with superpowerful components and a transforming keyboard that opens up additional air vents for maximum performance and overclocking.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Brie Barbee
acer refreshes chromebook windows laptop 715 2019 press release
Computing

Acer refreshes Chromebooks and Windows laptops with business, gaming appeal

Acer's refreshed lineup featuring the TravelMate P6, Nitro 5, Nitro 7, Chromebook 714, Chromebook 715, and Spin 3 is designed for the needs of either the gaming or enterprise markets. All models feature Intel's 8th-generation CPUs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer launches conceptd workstations laptops
Computing

Acer’s ConceptD laptops and desktops give artists quiet gaming power

While Acer's ConceptD workstations and mobile workstations come with discrete RTX graphics, these new systems weren't actually designed for gamers. Instead, Acer is targeting creatives with these powerful, color-accurate PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Chuong Nguyen
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft’s rumored Always Connected Surface Pro could emerge as a 5G PC

Microsoft could be developing one of the first 5G PCs to hit the market if a report that the company is prototyping a Surface Pro with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor — instead of Intel's chipset — proves to be accurate.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
hp spectre envy laptops 4th of july sale 17 2 1000x561
Deals

HP flash sale drops price cuts on Spectre x360 and Envy laptops

With this huge HP flash sale going on right now, it's a great time to pick up a high-quality laptop at an affordable price. Find savings on the Spectre x360 2-in-1, HP Envy laptops, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
imac 5k 27 inch 2019 imac5k review 3
Computing

These accessories will take your iMac to the next level

Find the best iMac accessories for your computer! Here are the top peripherals for your iMac, including suggestions for a great keyboard, mouse, speaker system, external hard drive, desk stand, and much more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma