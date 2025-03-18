Quantum computing just got an AI upgrade

Nvidia is working on a computer that combines AI, super-computing and quantum in one machine to rule them all. This will be born in the newly revealed Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC).

Nvidia made the major announcement for quantum computing fans from its GTC Global AI Conference today.

Recommended Videos

One of the issues for quantum computing has been scaling. This new center could help to tackle that problem right away for next-generation computing, soon.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

A major stumbling block for quantum computing is sorting through the qubit errors that naturally occur. As qubits interact with their surrounding this creates noise which needs to be isolated. This is done by processing outputs from repeated measurements of these noisy qubits.

The process of identifying, tracking and correcting qubit errors is called decoding. This is where AI and supercomputing come in, as these combined could help to accelerate decoding – the goal of this new NVAQC facility.

A team effort

While Nvidia is creating the space for this research to take place, it is not going it alone. Quantum computing innovators will come together to work on the problems, including Quantinuum, QuEra and Quantum Machines.

Academic partners are also taking part with partners in Harvard Quantum Initiative and the Engineering Quantum Systems group at the MIT Center for Quantum Engineering.

“The NVAQC draws on much-needed and long-sought-after tools for scaling quantum computing to next-generation devices,” said Tim Costa, senior director of computer-aided engineering, quantum and CUDA-X at NVIDIA.

He said: “The center will be a place for large-scale simulations of quantum algorithms and hardware, tight integration of quantum processors, and both training and deployment of AI models for quantum.”

Nvidia gave the statement: “Building on tools like NVIDIA DGX Quantum — a reference architecture for integrating quantum and classical hardware — and CUDA-Q, the NVAQC is set to be an epicenter for next-generation developments in quantum computing, seeding the evolution of qubits into impactful quantum computers.”