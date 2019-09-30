Next month is starting to look promising in terms of computer hardware. With AMD already rumored to be introducing new entry-level GPUs to the market, it appears Nvidia will also be releasing new graphics cards as well.

The latest hardware report comes from VideoCardz, with the website reporting that Asus has confirmed that an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPU and GeForce 1650 Ti are arriving on store shelves sometime in October.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER is reportedly designed like it’s non-SUPER counterpart, the GTX 1660. The distinction between the products comes down to memory configuration — the non-SUPER iteration is equipped with GDDR5 memory clocked at 8 Gbps, while the GTX 1660 SUPER is rumored to have a GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps.

The GeForce GTX 1660 costs $229 and its Ti iteration is $20 more, but pricing for the GTX 1660 SUPER is up in the air. The SUPER and non-SUPER 1660 GPUs could be the same price, or Nvidia could cease production for the GTX 1660 graphics card. There’s also the possibility that the GTX 1660 SUPER will be the same price as the Ti variant. In either case, we will have wait for Nvidia to confirm the upcoming GPU’s price.

The tech website also claims that there is a strong possibility that Nvidia will introduce a GTX 1650 Ti to the GeForce 16 series of graphics cards. Memory configuration is currently unknown; Wccftech speculates that the 1650 Ti will not differ much from the GTX 1650. The GTX 1650 Ti iteration will possibly have the same TU117 GPU as the GTX 1650, but with additional CUDA cores and texture units.

Should the card perform 10% to 15% faster than the original GTX 1650, it could possibly serve as the superior GPU to the 8GB AMD Radeon RX 570. As far as pricing goes, Wccftech theorizes that the Ti variant would cost at least $30 more than the GTX 1650, which is currently available for $150, making this an ideal budget card for those looking to upgrade their gaming rigs and who are content with a 1080p gaming experience.

While there are no official release dates confirming both graphics cards will arrive next month, the Chinese website Ithome claims that the Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti will launch on October 22.

