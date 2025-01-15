 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia says the RTX 5080 is ‘about’ 15% faster than the RTX 4080 without DLSS

By
Nvidia's RTX 5090 sitting at CES 2025.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 37 minutes ago

Nvidia made some bold claims about its RTX 50-series GPUs when they were announced earlier this month, saying that the new range can outclass their previous-gen counterparts with twice the performance. Although Nvidia’s new lineup might be among the best graphics cards when they launch, the vast majority of the extra performance comes on the back of the new DLSS Multi-Frame Generation feature that’s exclusive to RTX 50-series GPUs.

During Nvidia’s Editor’s Day for Blackwell GPUs at CES 2025, GeForce desktop product manager Justin Walker said that the RTX 5080 was about 15% faster than the RTX 4080 without DLSS 4, and that the RTX 5070 would be about 20% faster than the RTX 4070 without the feature. Nvidia didn’t provide hard performance numbers for any of the new GPUs it’s releasing, so pay careful attention to the “about” at the start of that statement. Walker provided a general impression of the generational uplift you can expect, but it’s important to wait for reviews before drawing any conclusions about the new cards.

In the charts above, you can see what Walker is talking about. Resident Evil 4 doesn’t support DLSS, and Horizon Forbidden West only supports DLSS 3. The other games Nvidia included support 4X Multi-Frame Generation through DLSS 4.

Recommended Videos

It makes sense that the generational uplift isn’t quite as impressive as what Nvidia’s CEO claimed on stage when RTX 50-series GPUs were announced. RTX 50-series GPUs include up to 4X Multi-Frame Generation in supported games, while RTX 40-series GPUs only have access to 2X Frame Generation. With twice as many frames being generated, the new range is ostensibly twice as fast across the board — or, at least, in games that support DLSS 4.

Benchmarks for Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card.
Nvidia

Although Nvidia still didn’t provide hard numbers, it did share some ballpark frame rates for the flagship RTX 5090, which we haven’t seen up to this point. In the small sampling of games you can see above, the RTX 5090 is sitting below 50 frames per second (fps) in all four titles at 4K with maximum settings — including path tracing, which all four of these games support. With DLSS 4, Nvidia says you’ll be getting in excess of 250 fps and much lower latency.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

On the laptop side of things, Nvidia provided some more concrete numbers. The company says its new range of RTX 50-series mobile GPUs enable 40% better battery life in gaming laptops, and that they’ll be available in laptops as thin as 14.9mm, which may be a call-out to the new Razer Blade 16. A big part of the battery savings comes from a feature Nvidia is calling BatteryBoost. This saves power during gameplay, and it accounts for that 40% improvement in battery life.

Nvidia says BatteryBoost saves power dynamically in games, particularly in scenes with little or no motion, small changes in pixels, or minimal player interaction, such as dialogue sequences. Nvidia claims the new Blackwell architecture has 1,000 times faster frequency response, allowing the GPU to very quickly ramp up and down in frequency, as well as enhanced sleep states. The company says it has reduced the time to enter deep sleep power state by a factor of 10, and those two changes play a big role in the battery savings.

Laptops packing Nvidia’s new GPUs are set to arrive in March, and Nvidia says it will have designs from “every major OEM,” including Lenovo, HP, MSI, Razer, Dell, Acer, Asus, and Gigabyte starting at $1,299 for an RTX 5070 and climbing to $2,899 for an RTX 5090.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Here’s how Nvidia’s CEO defends the RTX 5090’s $2,000 price tag
Nvidia's RTX 5090 sitting at CES 2025.

"When someone would like to have the best, they just go for the best," said Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang in a Q&A session with media at CES 2025. Huang was speaking on the newly-announced RTX 5090, and its new price tag of $2,000, making it the most expensive desktop graphics card Nvidia has ever released.

It's a new high for Nvidia, but also a bold departure from the rest of the range. The next card down in Nvidia's stack, the RTX 5080, comes in at $1,000 -- half the price of the flagship. Huang suggested that customers don't want to deal in micro-segmentation minutia. "$2,000 is not small money, it's fairly high value," Huang said. "But a lot of customers, they just absolutely want the best."

Read more
Check your expectations — Nvidia’s RTX 50-series benchmarks don’t tell the full story
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang showing off the RTX 5090 at CES 2025.

Nvidia just revealed its range of RTX 50-series GPUs at CES 2025, and made some big performance claims. The company says that the flagship RTX 5090 is twice as fast as last gen's RTX 4090, and it's not alone. Across all of the benchmarks Nvidia shared, from the RTX 5090 down to the RTX 5070, Nvidia says the new GPUs are twice as fast as their last-gen counterparts.

We normally don't see that kind of generational uplift. Did Nvidia put some sort of magical GPU dust into its new graphics cards? If you look closely at the benchmarks, it becomes clear that, yes, Nvidia did exactly that. And that magical GPU dust is called DLSS 4.

Read more
Asus’ new Zephyrus G14 is getting an RTX 5080 upgrade
Asus Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops sitting next to each other.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is already one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. I called it "damn near perfect" in my ROG Zephyrus G14 review. But Asus is giving its thin and light gaming laptops a big boost at CES 2025, adding just a bit of extra size so it can pack up to an RTX 5080 laptop graphics card.

Clocking in at just 0.63 inches thin and 3.46 pounds light, Asus says you can pack in up to an RTX 5080 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 into its 14-inch laptop. With last year's Zephyrus G14, Asus topped out the range with an RTX 4070 in order to achieve a form factor that's even thinner and lighter than a MacBook Pro. This year, Asus says it's able to extend up to an RTX 5080 by adding 2mm in size to the laptop -- that's really not much.

Read more