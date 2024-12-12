Nvidia’s RTX 5090 might be up to 70% faster than its predecessor

We’re nearing the announcement of Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series, which will most likely be revealed during CES 2025 in January. Despite the fact that it’s less than a month away, we haven’t seen any leaked benchmarks of the cards, so their performance remains an enigma. However, a leaker with a lengthy track record now sheds some light on what we can expect from each GPU, and that includes an up to 70% performance boost for Nvidia’s best graphics card.

The leaker in question is OneRaichu on X (Twitter), who hasn’t shared many new leaks recently, but has had some good insights in the past. As always with any type of leak, treat the following with caution — it won’t be long before we know with certainty what to expect from these upcoming GPUs.

OneRaichu responded to a question about the expectations for next-gen cards. The leaker claims that flagship products will be between 60% to 70% faster, while “high-level” products will see smaller gains of 30% to 40%. It’s hard to say which GPU fits in which category, but the RTX 5090 is undoubtedly the flagship, and the RTX 5080 most likely belongs to the “high-level” category.

The leaker also says that “midlevel products” will see performance gains of 20% to 30%; that probably refers to the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5060. That leaves us to wonder about the rumored RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti, not to mention cards like the RTX 5090 Ti or RTX Titan AI, which also might exist, at least according to some leaks.

Although these predictions aren’t very precise, they might fall in line with what we’ll actually see once the RTX 50-series is out in the wild. Previous rumors from leakers like RedGamingTech pointed toward an up to 63% improvement for the rumored RTX Titan AI and a 48% boost when going from the RTX 4090 to the RTX 5090. This is more conservative than OneRaichu’s prediction, though, and in general, most leakers agree that the performance uplift may not be quite that big.

There’s one thing that’s been true so far across most of the leaks I’ve seen: We may once again see a big gap between the flagship RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080. I’ve seen claims that the RTX 5080 might end up roughly around the RTX 4090 in terms of performance, but that would still be a huge boost for the GPU — the question is how much slower than the 5090 it’ll end up being. With three weeks left until the announcement, we might soon start seeing some more precise leaks.