Nvidia may release the RTX 5070 in March to counter AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs

By
The RTX 5070 in a graphic.
Nvidia

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5070 may now be launching in early March, according to industry analyst MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang on X). Initially expected to debut in February, the source suggests that the mid-range Blackwell GPU has been pushed back—potentially as a strategic move to counter AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the RTX 5070 is currently the most affordable GPU from the RTX 50-series lineup, at least till the RTX 5060 series goes official. It is powered by the GB205 GPU, featuring 48 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), 6,144 CUDA cores, and is equipped with 12GB of GDDR7 memory. The GPU utilizes a 192-bit memory interface, delivering a bandwidth of 672GB/s.
Nvidia has set the MSRP at $549, which is $50 less than its predecessor, the RTX 4070. While that may sound lucrative, it is important to consider that board partners will charge a premium over the MSRP and we cannot rule out scalpers and inflated retailer prices out of the picture.

The RTX5070 will be delayed. Instead of February, it will be on the shelf in early March.

&mdash; MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) February 12, 2025

Coincidentally, AMD is also expected to introduce its new Radeon 9000 series GPUs including the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT. The company is yet to disclose full details of its new RDNA 4 based GPU, but it is rumored to feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, positioning it as suitable for 4K gaming.

In contrast, the RTX 5070’s 12GB may face challenges with VRAM-intensive titles at higher resolutions. Although Nvidia is actively developing Neural Texture Compression (NTC) technology to mitigate texture memory demands, widespread adoption remains on the horizon.

As per a recent report by IT Home, the RX 9070 XT GPU could potentially arrive with a price tag of $599, which is $150 cheaper than the RTX 5070 Ti. Essentially, the RX 9070 non-XT will be cheaper and may go head-to-head with the RTX 5070. It will be interesting to see if either of the companies tweak their pricing to gain a better positioning in mid-range GPU market.

It is important to note that Nvidia hasn’t officially confirmed a launch date for the RTX 5070. Consumers are advised to stay informed through official channels for the latest updates on availability and performance evaluations.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
