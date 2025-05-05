 Skip to main content
You can now win a one-of-a-kind RTX 5090, but you need to be quick

By
Star Wars-themed RTX 5090.
Nvidia

Although May 4 is behind us, Nvidia is still celebrating Star Wars Day with a giveaway of its best graphics card — the RTX 5090. The card, available in two unique shrouds — one for Star Wars and one for Star Trek — is up for grabs, but time is running out to score this expensive, one-of-a-kind GPU.

“May the Fourth be with you” is a slogan that every Star Wars fan hears at least once a day. A play on the iconic “May the Force be with you,” it’s used to mark May 4th, officially recognized as Star Wars day. This year, Nvidia jumped on the celebration bandwagon, with an interesting twist: Instead of focusing on Star Wars, Nvidia decided to make fans choose between two favorites.

The company prepared two versions of the RTX 5090, and each is up for grabs through a giveaway. Due to the design of the Founders Edition of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series, there’s not much space on the shroud to really celebrate either franchise, but both cards look fantastic regardless. One sports the timeless X-Wing from Star Wars, and the other one the Enterprise NCC-1701 from Star Trek.

The ultimate #MayThe4thBeWithYou showdown

What side of the galaxy are you choosing?

🌌 GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Wars’ fearless X-Wing
🖖 GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Trek’s legendary Enterprise NCC-1701

Tell us why you’d choose Star Wars OR Star Trek & use #RTXON to enter to WIN pic.twitter.com/agXUpbV3ym

— NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 4, 2025

All you need to do to win is to reply to one of Nvidia’s social media posts and explain why you’d choose Star Wars or Star Trek, then add #RTXON. Nvidia values the card at $2,750, but in reality, it’s most likely worth a lot more.

Various terms and conditions apply, but the most important thing is that this contest is not available everywhere. If you live in the U.S., you can’t win the GPU if you’re from the state of New York or Florida, or from Puerto Rico. Many other countries have also been excluded. Additionally, you need to be at least 18 to participate.

The giveaway ends on May 6 at 5 PM PT, so time is running short. The odds may not be in your favor, with thousands of participants trying their luck, but you might as well give it a shot — you never know. I threw my hat in the ring and I’m hoping for the best.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
