Nvidia says the RTX 5090 is alive. Its availability begs to differ

Nvidia wants gamers to know that the GeForce RTX 5090 isn’t dead. Finding one, however, is starting to feel like a side quest with an impossible difficulty setting. The company has confirmed that its flagship gaming GPU will continue shipping, even as retailers pull listings, stock dries up, and prices reportedly reach a staggering $8,500 on Amazon. For those of you keeping score, that’s more than four times its original $1,999 MSRP, which makes the RTX 5090 less of a gaming upgrade and more of a financial decision requiring a family meeting.

Keeping it alive and keeping it available are two very different things

Speaking to Taiwanese media at the RTX Spark launch event in Taipei on October 16, Nvidia senior vice president Jeff Fisher dismissed rumours that the RTX 5090 had been discontinued. According to 4Gamers, Fisher acknowledged that supply-chain capacity was constrained but insisted Nvidia was doing everything it could to get the product to market. He also confirmed that shipments would continue. The statement pushes back against recent reports suggesting Nvidia had stopped allocating its GB202 chips to GeForce gaming cards in favour of more lucrative professional GPUs.

There’s just one tiny problem: the RTX 5090 is becoming remarkably difficult to find. The card has seemingly disappeared from Nvidia’s own marketplace, while Micro Center has marked multiple partner models as “Not Carried”. On the other hand, Amazon listings have reportedly reached $8,500, while Newegg listings have climbed to around $10,000.

Of course, these are third-party asking prices, not Nvidia’s official pricing, but they’re hardly reassuring. Nvidia says it’s shipping the card, yet hasn’t offered concrete figures on how many units are coming or when buyers can expect stock to return.

The RTX 5090 isn’t dead, but your wallet might need a moment

The bigger problem is that Nvidia’s denial comes without any clarity on when the RTX 5090 will return to normal retail availability. With listings disappearing and prices spiralling beyond $8,500, the flagship GPU is stuck in an awkward limbo: alive on paper, but out of reach for most gamers.

At that price, the RTX 5090 might as well be discontinued. Nvidia insists shipments will continue, but until stock improves and prices come anywhere near its $1,999 launch price, its flagship is less a graphics card and more an expensive fever dream.

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