Digital Trends
Computing

No games will support ray tracing when Nvidia RTX graphics cards launch

Jon Martindale
By

When Nvidia’s RTX-series graphics cards debut on September 20, complete with tensor cores for A.I.-driven supersampling and RT cores for ray tracing, some of those features will go completely unused. Despite a growing list of games that will eventually support ray tracing, Nvidia has confirmed that there won’t be a single game with ray tracing support on the day of the cards’ launch.

Despite gamers clamoring to learn what real-world performance of the next-generation graphics cards will be like, Nvidia spent most of its Gamescom announcement of the new GPUs discussing ray tracing — what it is, why it’s so hard to do, and the tricks and techniques Nvidia has used to make it viable years before it should be theoretically possible. A big part of that is the RT cores found on Nvidia’s new RTX cards, but on day one, those cores won’t be doing much at all.

The current list of games that have been confirmed to be adding ray tracing at some point in the future currently stands at 11. However, even though some of those are now available, they don’t have the ray tracing visual features just yet. As  Tony Tamasi, Nvidia senior vice president of content and technology, confirmed to PC World, some of them will begin to add ray tracing features a month or two after the release of the cards. That will coincide with Microsoft’s planned Windows 10 October 2018 update, which should bring official support for its own DirectX ray tracing API, which powers Nvidia’s solution.

Tamasi didn’t go into detail about which games we could expect to see ray tracing debut on first, but considering Battlefield 5 was one of the biggest showcase titles at the original RTX unveiling and is itself releasing on November 20, two months after the RTX graphics cards, it seems likely to be one of the first. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is also known to have working ray tracing already — albeit with a big performance hit — so it is a likely candidate for early adoption too.

When games do start to add ray tracing support, they’ll likely only be supported by the top two cards: the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and 2080. We still don’t have a firm release date for the more affordable RTX 2070. The expected mid- and entry-level offerings, the 2060 and 2050, are rumored to be classed as “GTX” rather than RTX cards, and could ship out without support for the new ray tracing and DLSS visual features.

Don't Miss

The best laptops
tim cook macbook
Computing

Is Apple planning an all-Mac keynote later this fall?

Apple's September keynote was all about the iPhone, leaving Mac fans feeling left in the dust. Yet hope springs eternal. What if Apple is leaving the door open for a Mac-focused October keynote?
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
eu fines google commission header
Computing

Reddit and Wikipedia criticize EU’s controversial copyright law

Reddit and Wikipedia are speaking out against the EU's controversial Copyright Directive, which was passed by the European Parliament on Wednesday. Reddit argued that the law is a significant blow to an open internet.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
top tech stories 05 12 2017 google logo hq headquarters sign name
Computing

Privacy-focused browser Brave sues Google, claims breach of Europe’s GDPR rules

Brave filed a GDPR complaint on Wednesday against Google for violating privacy protection in the EU. Brave alleges that GDPR prohibits Google from sharing browsing data about its users with its advertisers in its complaint.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skylum aurora hdr 2019 launches iuriebelegurschi after
Photography

Aurora HDR 2019 applies A.I. to achieve more natural high dynamic range images

HDR is easy to overdo and difficult to get just right -- but Skylum says the new artificial intelligence inside Aurora HDR 2019 helps create more natural HDR images. The update also brings the LUT mapping popular in video editing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
MacBook Pro Touch Bar
Computing

Security flaw on modern PCs could leave your encrypted data exposed

Hackers can revive the decade-old cold boot attack to steal your data by exploiting weaknesses in a modern PC's or Mac's firmware, researchers discovered. The hack requires attackers to have physical access to your PC.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazing string art robot dsc 4965
Emerging Tech

Watch a robot create amazing string art portraits with thousands of feet of yarn

Ever heard of string art? Researchers from Austria have created a computer system that lets an industrial robot create amazing string art portraits using thousands of feet of yarn.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google pixelbook review back angle
Computing

A.I.-powered Grammarly comes to Google Docs to improve your writing

Google Docs is getting another artificial-powered grammar checking tool to help improve your writing. Grammarly announced that it is bringing its service as a Chrome browser extension, competing against Google's native tool.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
adware doctor mac app store
Computing

Apple’s unsafe Mac App Store is simply inexcusable

Multiple reports have indicated top apps in the Mac App Store have been stealing sensitive data right. Not only did Apple fail to properly vet them, it ignored warnings from security researchers for weeks. Is a safe app store too much to…
Posted By Luke Larsen