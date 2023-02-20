Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution: How to use the new Tech in Chrome now

Nvidia's new RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) is a feature of the Chrome browser that gives anyone with an RTX 30 or RTX 40-series Nvidia GPU the ability to upscale any video content they play using it. The effects are impressive, and could have far-reaching effects beyond simply letting users enjoy higher-quality video. These include easier access to higher-end game streaming on Nvidia's GeForce Now and lowering global streaming bandwidth usage.

If you're itching to try out the new video upscaling feature, you'll have to wait a little longer, as Nvidia has yet to release the driver update to enable it. But if you want to get ready for it — and it's coming soon — here's how to use RTX VSR in a few steps.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC or laptop with an Nvidia RTX 30 or 40-series GPU

Chrome v110 or later

What do you need to run Nvidia RTX VSR?

Getting RTX VSR up and running isn't too difficult. In fact, the biggest hurdle is making sure you have the required hardware and software for the job. You'll need an Nvidia graphics card from one of the most recent generations. At the time of writing, Nvidia is restricting the feature to its latest RTX 30 and 40-series graphics cards; that's RTX 3050 and up.

It has said, however, that it plans to bring the feature to older RTX 20-series cards in the near future, but there's no timeline for that. Due to its use of Tensor cores, it's unlikely to come to non-RTX GPUs, even recent-generation ones like the GTX 16-series.

Introducing RTX Video Super Resolution - 4K AI Upscaling for Chrome & Edge Video

Step 1: Download the latest drivers from the Nvidia website. They need to be version 530 or later, which at the time of writing, is not available.

Step 2: Download the latest version of the Chrome browser. It needs to be version 110 or later. Nvidia has said that the feature should become available in Chromium browsers like Edge, in the future.

Step 3: If your laptop isn't plugged in, do so now. Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution requires more power when running than simply streaming video alone, so Nvidia has made the feature contingent on a mains power source.

Step 4: Open the Nvidia control panel and enable RTX VSR. For more tips on optimizing your settings, here are some of the best options to tweak in the Nvidia Control Panel.

Step 5: Open the Chrome browser and watch any sub-4K video through your favorite streaming site. RTX VSR works on any video between 360p and 1440p. If you've followed the above steps correctly, your RTX graphics card should automatically upscale whatever you watch to a higher resolution

Why isn't RTX VSR working?

Can't get RTX VSR working? Here are a few reasons why and some ideas to fix it.

Step 1: Do you have the R350 or later Nvidia drivers? They aren't available at the time of writing, so you may need to wait longer for them to release.

Step 2: Are you using a compatible version of Chrome? Nvidia's RTX Video Super Resolution only works with Chrome version 110 or later.

Step 3: Is your laptop plugged in? RTX VSR only works on laptops with a mains power source.

Step 4: Do you have an Nvidia RTX 30 or 40-series graphics card in your PC or laptop? They are the only GPUs that work with RTX VSR for now. Those include: include the RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070, 3070 Ti, 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti, 4070 Ti, 4080, and 4090.

The first use of Nvidia's Tensor cores was with upscaling games, rather than video. If you haven't experienced the joy of Deep Learning Super Sampling's ability to improve your game performance, here's everything you need to know about DLSS.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations