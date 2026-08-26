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Nvidia’s RTX Spark is getting ready for major PC games, anti-cheat included

Native anti-cheat support could be the breakthrough RTX Spark needs to bring more competitive PC games to Arm

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Fortnite on NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptop Hands On
Fortnite on NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptop Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 21 hours ago

Nvidia has announced a significant batch of gaming updates for RTX Spark at Gamescom 2026. EA, Ubisoft, and Embark are among the latest publishers bringing support for their games to the platform, giving us a better idea of what gaming on RTX Spark could look like when devices arrive this fall.

The list includes EA Sports F1 25, Apex Legends, Anno 117: Pax Romana, ARC Raiders, and THE FINALS. Nvidia is also working with EA to bring native Javelin Anticheat support to RTX Spark.

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That last part is particularly important because anti-cheat compatibility has been one of the bigger unanswered questions around gaming on Nvidia’s new Arm-based platform.

RTX Spark is building up its gaming library

EA, Ubisoft, and Embark join Krafton, NetEase, Riot Games, Xbox, and Sega, which had already announced support for RTX Spark.

Nvidia says it is working directly with developers and ecosystem partners to make sure major PC games run properly on Spark devices. The platform also supports familiar Nvidia gaming technologies including DLSS and Reflex.

Gamescom has brought plenty of movement on that front too. Nvidia has expanded DLSS 4.5 with the release of its newer Ray Reconstruction model, and F1 25 is already among the games that can use the technology. EA is now working to bring native anti-cheat support to the same game on RTX Spark.

RTX Spark powered laptops running games
Nvidia

Anti-cheat was one of the big unanswered questions

RTX Spark uses Nvidia’s Arm-based Grace CPU, while most Windows games are still built around x86 processors. Windows can translate many traditional applications for Arm hardware, but some low-level software still requires native support.

Anti-cheat compatibility has been one of the bigger questions around gaming on RTX Spark. Similar concerns came up when Sega confirmed Virtua Fighter Crossroads for the platform, since neither company explained whether the game would run natively or through emulation.

Javelin support at least shows that bringing native anti-cheat to RTX Spark is possible. It will still require work from individual developers and anti-cheat providers, but EA getting there could encourage others to follow, opening the door for more online games that depend on anti-cheat systems to eventually make their way to RTX Spark.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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