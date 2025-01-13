Semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia is gearing up to be one of the major chip suppliers for AI PCs in 2025, with an upcoming system on a chip (SoC) set to be featured in a Lenovo laptop that could be announced by the middle of the year.

The company made its first run at the CPU market with Project Digits, a desktop PC that can run ChatGPT locally. But it may be breaking into some more consumer-focused markets soon, too.

While there are several chip suppliers, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, readily partnering with hardware brands to develop AI PCs, recent leaks indicate that Nvidia is preparing a chip based on the Blackwell architecture that has the potential to outperform competitors — and it may be coming soon.

Report/Rumor about NVIDIA WoA SoC:

– Architecture: Blackwell, 180-200 TOPS

– Launch/Announcement: Computex 2025

– Collaborate with: MediaTek

– Lineup: N1x (High-end), N1 (Mid-range (?!)

– Production Estimates: Q4 2025: 3 million units

FY 2026: 13 million units https://t.co/zezO8XZRHU — Hoang Anh Phu (@AnhPhuH) January 13, 2025

Walking Cat discovered amid data mining informatio, that Lenovo may be using an Nvidia chip with an updated naming scheme for its Yoga 2-in-1 16 2025 laptops. The leak showed a Nvidia N1x chip associated with the device and Lenovo job descriptions. Furthermore, Hoang Anh Phu backed up the claim by detailing that the chip was based on the Blackwell architecture, and could be announced in the time frame of Computex 2025. That equates to about late May.

According to Videocardz, the N naming scheme could come from Lenovo, and how the brand takes the first letter from each of its component partners and incorporates it into its own name sequence. An AMD run Yoga product becomes Yoga a, an Intel run Yoga is Yoga i, a Qualcomm run Yoga is Yoga q. Similarly, an Nvidia-run Yoga would be Yoga n.

Lenovo uses such a "platform code " system to indicate the CPU, like A?? for AMD, I?? for Intel, Q?? for Qualcomm, but Yoga 2in1 16 2025 has this funny platform code "N1X", what could it be? 🥸 https://t.co/AvYchIelVG pic.twitter.com/tU09V4p1lV — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) January 13, 2025

Additionally, there may be tiers of chips, a high-end N1x and a midrange N1, according to Phu. They also noted that the Blackwell Architecture is set to support between 180 and 200 tera operations per second (TOPS) of neural processing unit (NPU) power, which is four times more powerful than the top chips currently on the market. Nvidia is also expected to collaborate with MediaTek and to use TSMC’s 3nm process to develop the SoC.

Despite the leaked information, Videocardz noted that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated at a Q&A session during CES that there was no information about launch timelines.