What the heck? Nvidia teases an upcoming ‘Collector’s Edition’ of the Titan X

Why it matters to you PC gamers wanting to update their rigs with the fastest graphics card on the planet may want to hold off until Nvidia officially reveals the Titan X Collector's Edition card.

What the heck is this? Nvidia’s GeForce-branded YouTube channel is playing host to a teaser trailer, dropping hints about an upcoming Collector’s Edition of the Titan X. The clip only lasts for 13 seconds and offers absolutely nothing in regard to edible information. The only way you can tell Nvidia is teasing the Titan X Collector’s Edition is the brief flash of the name stamped on the card in a mere four frames just after 11 seconds into the clip.

The brief tease gives us a sample of the upcoming flagship graphics card from Nvidia. It creeps into the scene like a Star Destroyer set out to easily nuke the most demanding PC games on the market (and then some) with just one blast. It sports a new design while staying somewhat similar to the current Titan Xp model. The shroud appears less edgy, complemented by clear acrylic on the top, and the introduction of what may be RGB illumination.

This Collector’s Edition follows the Titan Xp graphics card launched in April. It will be the seventh Titan-branded model serving Nvidia’s top-of-the-line graphics card family for PC gamers willing to pay a hefty price. The first Titan card made its appearance in 2013 costing $1,000 based on Nvidia’s Kepler architecture. The most recent Titan Xp model is based on the company’s latest Pascal design costing a higher $1,200 price tag.

Outside the visual aesthetics, we are not sure what the changes are with the Collector’s Edition on the hardware front. We presume Nvidia may crank up the performance given what the company did between the Titan X (July 2016) and the Titan Xp (April 2017). Here are the differences between these two cards to give us an idea of what to possibly expect with the upcoming Collector’s Edition model:

Titan X (2016) Titan Xp (2017) GPU: GP102 GP102 Transistors: 12 Billion 12 Billion CUDA cores: 3,584 3,840 Base speed: 1,417MHz 1,481MHz Boost speed: 1.531MHz 1,582MHz Memory amount: 12GB GDDR5X 12GB GDDR5X Memory speed: 10Gbps 11.4Gbps Memory bus: 384-bit 384-bit Performance: 11 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Power draw: 250 watts 250 watts

Now as a refresher, here’s a timeline regarding Nvidia’s Titan-branded cards dating back to 2013: