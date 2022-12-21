 Skip to main content
Nvidia may be working on an enormous quad-slot GPU

Monica J. White
By

Just in case the RTX 4090 isn’t good enough for you, Nvidia may be quietly readying something much, much bigger and more powerful — the Titan.

We’ve long been speculating about the possibility of Nvidia bringing back the Titan card, and it seems that there’s more to it than just rumors, because an engineering sample of it actually exists. A leaked image of the GPU tells us a lot, but will Nvidia ever really launch it?

Render of a rumored Nvidia Titan GPU.
Moore's Law Is Dead

This rumor is pretty wild, but it certainly has some credibility to it, if only because it comes from a frequent leaker — Moore’s Law Is Dead. The YouTuber shared a photo of the card that he received from an anonymous source, which shows an engineering sample of a rumored Nvidia Titan Ada Lovelace GPU. We’ve not seen any Titan cards for quite a long time, but we know for a fact that Nvidia still hasn’t used the full potential of the AD102 die, so it was never out of the realm of possibility.

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, there are finished prototypes labeled “Titan” that Nvidia has been working on for some time. While the photo he shared is heavily edited, the YouTuber also shared some renders of the GPU, showing it in its full glory.

Nvidia’s Titan mixes black with gold, maintaining a similar shroud to existing cards, but it’s a behemoth of a GPU, taking up four slots. It comes with dual 16-pin power connectors, but as Moore’s Law Is Dead explains, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Nvidia plans to release a GPU consuming 1,200 watts of power. A Titan GPU would certainly be pretty crazy, but that’d be bordering on insanity. Instead, the YouTuber expects the GPU to oscillate around the 550 to 650 watts range, with overclocked variants pushing that limit a little higher.

If some of the earlier rumors about the GPU are true, Nvidia might base this model on the AD102-450 die, featuring 18,176 CUDA cores and a whopping 48GB of GDDR6X memory. Moore’s Law Is Dead also says that it’s possible the card might come with 24Gbps memory modules, cranking up the bandwidth by 14% when compared to the RTX 4090.

An edited image of the rumored Nvidia Titan Ada GPU.
Moore's Law Is Dead

Now, will Nvidia really release a Titan Ada GPU, assuming that MLID is right and the card exists? It might, but it doesn’t have to right now. Nvidia has no competition when it comes to the #1 spot on the list of the best graphics cards. AMD’s RX 7900 XTX rivals the RTX 4080 instead, and until AMD launches something capable of challenging the RTX 4090, Nvidia doesn’t need to worry about being able to satisfy the high-end portion of the market.

If such a GPU ever makes it to the shelves, it’s going to be expensive. Anywhere in the $2,000 to $3,000 range is possible, depending on the final specifications. Seeing as it’s a quad-slot card, it’s also going to need a massive case and a whole lot of cooling.

