Nvidia is ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080

Nvidia announced today that it plans to “unlaunch” the 12GB RTX 4080. The company announced its plans through a blog post, writing “the RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing.”

The RTX 4080 was originally announced in 12GB and 16GB variants, which caused a lot of community backlash. With fewer cores and less power, the 12GB model felt more like a rebranded RTX 4070. Nvidia seems to agree now, but it hasn’t said whether or not it will rebrand this model as the RTX 4070. The company also hasn’t said if it will adjust the list price of $900.

Following the blog post, Nvidia removed the 12GB model for its RTX 4080 product page. Although the 12GB and 16GB models were supposed to launch in November, it’s not clear if that’s still the plan for the 12GB version.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it with more details as soon as possible.

