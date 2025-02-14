Nvidia’s AI obsession is causing delays in its PC business

Component manufacturer, Nvidia appears to be short on GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs for laptops, which were originally set to launch in January.

Reports indicate that the supplier has been so focused on developing AI Chips that other parts of its business have lapsed. This has caused delays in supplying the GeForce RTX 50 Series chips to computing partners.

According to Wccftech, the graphics chip will now launch in March. Meanwhile, Other expected Nvidia GPUs, including the RTX 70 and RTX 60 series are set to be unveiled in April.

Further details indicate the delay was caused by miscommunication between Nvidia and its board partners about the RTX 50 series SKUs. There have also been unknown issues with the laptop segment.

According to the Taiwanese publication Digi Times, the RTX 50 series delay has subsequently pushed back the release of several other Nvidia components until March, including the high-end laptop RTX 5090 and RTX 5090 GPUs. These graphics card models were also intended for a January launch but were held back due to low availability.

Being delayed on components is unusual for Nvidia, with the brand being considered a “model student” in the supply chain industry, the publication added.

This also happened at NVIDIA, which has never been late in the past, and it is estimated that it is related to NVIDIA’s all-out sprint to the AI server. Even if there are differences in the design and process of server and PC chips, the company’s resource allocation may still affect the debugging efficiency of new products. – Digi Times

While Nvidia sorts out its supply issues internally, the company has announced that gaming laptops featuring the RTX 50 GPU will be available for pre-order starting February 25. The devices won’t begin shipping until March. Similarly, these laptops won’t be customizable to RTX 60 and RTX 70 GPUs since those components won’t be official until April.

Wccftech noted that while vendors and retailers are beginning to display laptops that will feature the RTX 50 series online, they are doing so with other partners, such as Intel and AMD. Components in the laptops include the Intel Core Ultra 200HX, AMD Fire Range, and Strix Point.