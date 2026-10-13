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Nvidia’s DLSS 5 is now twice as fast and heading to Hogwarts Legacy

NVIDIA cuts DLSS 5's memory demands while expanding support to more games.

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Nvidia

Nvidia just handed DLSS 5 a major speed upgrade, and the AI graphics tech is finally ready for its proper debut in Hogwarts Legacy. The company’s latest model update doubles performance compared to the version that launched DLSS 5 back in March.

What has Nvidia improved in DLSS 5?

DLSS 5 uses 3D-Guided Neural Rendering to enhance lighting, materials, and character details in games. Nvidia achieved the 2X speed boost by trimming the DLSS 5 neural network down by 24%, bringing it to roughly 118 million parameters.

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Its smaller footprint also cuts 4K VRAM usage by 20%, meaning the tech now runs lighter on your system while delivering noticeably better frame rates. NBA 2K27 is already showing the benefits, with 4K performance climbing more than 30% since its September debut.

This update matters because AI-powered graphics improvements can demand considerable computing resources. However, the model becoming twice as fast does not mean every game will run at twice its previous frame rate.

The new model will ship by default in future DLSS 5 titles going forward, and it arrives alongside RTX Spark laptops becoming widely available on October 16. An update for RTX Remix, its classic-game modding platform, arrives on October 23.

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Nvidia

When is DLSS 5 coming to Hogwarts Legacy and other games?

Hogwarts Legacy will officially gain DLSS 5 support on November 5, and Nvidia has clearly listened to early criticism. When the tech first debuted, DLSS 5 dramatically altered character faces, aging up Hogwarts Legacy‘s teenage protagonist in ways fans found jarring.

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Nvidia

The new comparison screenshots show far subtler changes this time around, closer to the restrained look DLSS 5 already has in NBA 2K27. Another game, Where Winds Meet, is next in line to get support later in November.

Meanwhile, a new Frame Generation Performance Mode is available through the NVIDIA app beta for RTX 40 and RTX 50 Series GPUs. It uses a lighter algorithm to improve frame rates across supported Frame Generation technologies. NVIDIA claims gains of up to 35% on an RTX 5060, although users may notice minor image-quality trade-offs.

Nvidia says developers retain full creative control over how DLSS 5 reshapes visuals in their games, and RTX 40 series support is still in the works for a future update.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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