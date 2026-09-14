Nvidia’s new 84GB GPU can split itself in two for AI-heavy workplaces

Nvidia has another enormous Blackwell graphics card, and this one isn’t built to run Cyberpunk 2077 a little faster. The new RTX Pro 5500 Blackwell Workstation Edition comes with a whopping 84GB of GDDR7 ECC memory and is designed primarily for rack-mounted professional workstations.

The GPU was built for companies that need to centralize GPU horsepower and share it among teams working on AI models, robotics simulations, rendering, and other workloads that can quickly overwhelm a conventional PC. The new RTX Pro 5500 sits right between Nvidia’s 72GB RTX Pro 5000 configuration and the 96GB RTX Pro 6000 in terms of memory capacity.

84GB isn’t there just to look impressive

The company has packed the large memory pool for a very specific reason. It allows the RTX Pro 5500 to hold larger AI models, longer context windows, or multiple models simultaneously without having to constantly offload data elsewhere. So the GPU can be very useful for local LLM inference, AI agents, computer vision, and multimodal generative AI. The same capacity can also accommodate enormous 3D scenes and datasets used for engineering or scientific work.

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Under the hood is Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture with 21,760 CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor Cores, and fourth-generation RT Cores. Memory bandwidth reaches 1,398GB/s, while maximum power consumption can climb all the way to 600 watts. The card uses PCIe 5.0 x16 and supports up to four DisplayPort 2.1b outputs. Nvidia also offers air-cooled and liquid-cooled configurations, which also adds to the fact that this GPU is intended for managed workstation racks rather than the PC sitting beside your feet.

One GPU can become two

One of the coolest features is Multi-Instance GPU, or MIG. The RTX Pro 5500 can operate as one 84GB GPU or divide itself into two isolated 42GB instances. Each gets its own memory, cache, and compute resources, allowing two users or workloads to share the same physical accelerator while maintaining predictable performance.

The RTX Pro 5500 gives enough GPU resources to an organization to distribute. Nvidia hasn’t announced pricing yet and currently lists the RTX Pro 5500 as “coming soon.” Considering the specifications and enterprise focus, I wouldn’t expect GeForce pricing when it eventually arrives.