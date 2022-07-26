Nvidia may be readying the most powerful GPU we’ve ever seen

If you thought that the rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 sounds like one beastly GPU, Nvidia might still surprise you. Allegedly, the company is readying a graphics card to end all graphics cards. A true monster — or a titan, if you will.

According to a new leak, the full-fledged power of the AD102 GPU is even greater than expected. We don’t know when, or even if, it will make it to market, but assuming it does, it will be the ultimate graphics card with a staggering set of specifications.

"the beast"

PG137-SKU0

AD102-450-A1

18176FP32

48G 24Gbps GDDR6X

total board power ~800W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 25, 2022

Today’s especially juicy round of leaks comes from Kopite7kimi, a well-known Twitter tipster with a proven track record. We’ve already heard rumors about this graphics card, and it’s worth noting that it doesn’t have a name just yet. Nvidia could stick to the current-gen naming convention and go with RTX 4090 Ti, or it could go back and call it a Titan. Kopite7kimi aptly refers to it as “The Beast.” For the purpose of this report, we will call it the RTX 4090 Ti.

The beastly GPU will, allegedly, require a new board design. Kopite7kimi notes that it will use the PG137 as opposed to the PG139 that the base RTX 4090 is rumored to utilize. It could possibly come with triple fans — the specs definitely warrant the extra cooling, as does the enormous power consumption.

The leaker predicts that the GPU has a total board power (TBP) of 800 watts, meaning that is the maximum power it may need from the power supply. Add to that one of the best CPUs and other components, and you’ll easily need a 1,200W PSU, as was previously predicted in regards to this model. Nvidia might need to introduce dual 16-pin power connectors to the reference model.

Moving on to other specs, the graphics card is rumored to sport a total of 142 streaming multiprocessors (SMs), which translates to 18,176 CUDA cores — an 11% upgrade from the RTX 4090. What’s perhaps even more impressive is the memory size, which is rumored to be doubled from the base RTX 4090, adding up to a total of 48GB of GDDR6X memory. That’s a number previously unheard of, and the large capacity is combined with an impressive bandwidth of 1.1TB/s.

One can only speculate as to how much this rumored GPU would cost, but it’s safe to say it wouldn’t be cheap. With these specifications as well as its rumored 4K gaming prowess, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti would most likely blow the competition out of the water, securing a spot atop the list of the best graphics cards.

It is rumored that Nvidia will only release a single graphics card this year, with the rest of the RTX 40-series lineup to follow in 2023. If that proves to be true, we may not see this gaming monster for many more months — but if it does make it to market, it will be a beastly GPU made for enthusiasts with deep pockets.

