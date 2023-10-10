 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day laser printer deals happening now

If you’re on the hunt for laser printer deals, you’re in for a treat. The return of Prime Day deals in October through Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also brought out discounts from other retailers, which means you’re in line to enjoy massive savings with your purchase. There’s an overwhelming number of options for printers out there though, so we’re going to help you out by collecting the top offers right here. Feel free to browse through them, but don’t waste time because if you go really slow, stocks may already be gone by the time you’ve decided what to buy.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w black-and-white laser printer — $80, was $130

The Canon ImageCLASS LBP6030w laser printer on a white background.
Canon

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w may be cheap, but it provides all the advantages of a laser printer — excellent yields from toners compared to the cartridges of inkjet printers, a lower cost per page, and good print speed, according to our printer buying guide. The wireless printer offers up to 600 x 600 dots per inch, a compact design, and a font-loading paper cassette that can hold up to 150 sheets. Meanwhile, the black-and-white printer’s speed is at 19 pages per minute.

Canon imageCLASS D570 black-and-white all-in-one laser printer — $120, was $180

The Canon D570 Wireless Printer on a white background.
Canon

With a print speed of up to 28 pages per minute in black-and-white at resolutions of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi, the Canon imageCLASS D570 is perfect for high-volume printing. It’s also perfect for a home office setting as an all-in-one printer, offering additional functions of copying and scanning. You can also print from your mobile devices through the free Canon Print Business app or Google Cloud Print, or from an iPhone or iPad through Apple’s AirPrint.

HP LaserJet Tank 2504dw printer — $150, was $320

HP LaserJet Tank 2504dw color laser printer product image.
HP

The HP LaserJet Tank 2504dw is capable of printing up to 23 pages per minute using paper from a 250-sheet input tray. It’s capable of accepting printing jobs from any device through a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection, or you can also use the HP Smart app for remote printing and copying. The printer is protected by HP Wolf Essential Security, which maintains your privacy and prevents attacks from viruses and malware.

Canon imageCLASS MF455dw black-and-white all-in-one laser printer — $270, was $370

The Canon MF455dw Laser Printer with Fax on a white background.
Canon

With a printing speed of up to 40 pages per minute in black-and-white, and a resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi, the Canon imageCLASS MF455dw will be an excellent addition for small and medium-sized businesses. It’s capable of wireless and mobile printing, which will reduce the clutter created by cables, and it also comes with a 5-inch color touchscreen to easily access printing, copying, scanning, and fax jobs.

Canon imageCLASS MF753Cdw color all-in-one laser printer — $450, was $650

Canon Color imageCLASS MF753Cdw all-in-one laser appears on white.
Canon

The Canon imageCLASS MF753Cdw with a 5-inch color touchscreen will breeze through printing jobs at up to 35 pages per minute for colored documents with resolution of up to 1,200 by 1,200 dpi. It’s easy to set up and requires minimal maintenance, and it also offers built-in duplex printing so there’s no need to manually turn over the pages. Wireless and mobile printing are also supported, and high-volume printing is possible with its 250-sheet standard cassette and 50-sheet multipurpose tray.

