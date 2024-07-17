Last chance to save $470 on this HP gaming PC for Prime Day

Serious gamers may want to pay attention to this latest gaming desktop deal from HP. With this Prime Day deal, a gaming desktop that normally costs $2,050 is now just $1,580. That’s a 22% discount that saves you $470. It’s the Omen 45L Gaming Desktop, a PC that comes loaded with features at a discounted price. Talk about getting more for your money! And as we’ve said before you can put those savings to better use by filling out the rest of your battlestation and buying up these Razer Prime Day deals on gaming accessories like mice, keyboards, and chairs.

Why you should buy the Omen 45L Gaming Desktop

A serious gamer should have a serious battlestation, and an Omen 45L Gaming Desktop is a solid foundation for one. With this particular deal, you’re getting a powerful desktop PC that features the latest generation of Intel Core processors (an i7-14700K to be exact), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, a decent amount of RAM at 16GB, and a substantial 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. It also offers 5.1 surround sound and a DisplayPort. Notably, this gaming desktop was designed to be easily upgraded to your changing gaming needs: HP says that the storage drives, memory, and interior expansion slots can all be expanded. It’s a gaming desktop that’s built to grow with you.

If you’re finally putting together a battlestation for yourself, this Omen 45L Gaming Desktop is a solid option to start with. It’s stylish, upgradable, and powerful. And you can save $470 on it since its sale price is now $1,580.

If you need advice on how to buy a gaming PC, take a look at our handy gaming PC buying guide.