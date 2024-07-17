 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Last chance to save $470 on this HP gaming PC for Prime Day

By
A diagonal view of a OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop PC, showing the front and side of it.
HP

Serious gamers may want to pay attention to this latest gaming desktop deal from HP. With this Prime Day deal, a gaming desktop that normally costs $2,050 is now just $1,580. That’s a 22% discount that saves you $470. It’s the Omen 45L Gaming Desktop, a PC that comes loaded with features at a discounted price. Talk about getting more for your money! And as we’ve said before you can put those savings to better use by filling out the rest of your battlestation and buying up these Razer Prime Day deals on gaming accessories like mice, keyboards, and chairs.

Why you should buy the Omen 45L Gaming Desktop

A serious gamer should have a serious battlestation, and an Omen 45L Gaming Desktop is a solid foundation for one. With this particular deal, you’re getting a powerful desktop PC that features the latest generation of Intel Core processors (an i7-14700K to be exact), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, a decent amount of RAM at 16GB, and a substantial 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. It also offers 5.1 surround sound and a DisplayPort. Notably, this gaming desktop was designed to be easily upgraded to your changing gaming needs: HP says that the storage drives, memory, and interior expansion slots can all be expanded. It’s a gaming desktop that’s built to grow with you.

If you’re finally putting together a battlestation for yourself, this Omen 45L Gaming Desktop is a solid option to start with. It’s stylish, upgradable, and powerful. And you can save $470 on it since its sale price is now $1,580.

If you need advice on how to buy a gaming PC, take a look at our handy gaming PC buying guide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anita George
Anita George
Computing Writer
Anita has been a technology reporter since 2013 and currently writes for the Computing section at Digital Trends. She began…
This AMD Radeon RX 6700 is 30% off in Prime Day GPU deals
XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with 12GB product image.

Nothing says power and performance like a great GPU for your gaming PC. When it comes to graphical capabilities, one of the best brands in the business is AMD. As part of Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to score a great discount on a terrific AMD graphics chip: For a limited time, you can take home the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT for $280. At full price you’d be spending around $400 for this bad boy, so you can go ahead and put that extra $120 you pocketed toward one of the best Prime Day monitor deals we found! 

 
Why you should buy the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
Your gaming PC should have an excellent CPU to steer the ship, but a powerful GPU is just as important. In the case of the 6700 XT, you can expect max clock speeds of 2,581MHz and an average of 2,321MHz. Whether you’re indulging in a bit of FPS gameplay with extremely detailed environments and character animations, or you’re engulfed in all-out war as hundreds of online players swarm your position, the 6700 XT is strong enough to adapt to any demanding in-game scenario.

Read more
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is $500 off in Dell Prime Day deals
A Dell G16 gaming laptop on a black background.

Gaming laptops are always desirable even if you're not gaming because they come with a ton of power packed into a lightweight frame. However, gaming laptops can be expensive, but that doesn't mean great Prime Day deals can't be found for them. Just take a look at this deal from Dell on its G16 gaming laptop. Normally sold for $1,500, the laptop manufacturer is now offering it for a $1,000. Which saves you $500! You could use that money to add accessories to your gaming setup like the mice and chairs featured on our roundup of the best Razer Prime Day deals.

 
Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
If you're a gamer on-the-go you can't really go wrong with the Dell G16 gaming laptop. Especially at this price. This particular laptop's configuration comes with one of the latest generation Intel processors (a powerful 13th generation Intel Core i9), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, a respectable 16GB of RAM, and a roomy 1TB of SSD (solid-state drive) storage. You're also getting a large screen at 16 inches and the QHD+ display comes with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. You can also expect to see a backlit keyboard (great for gaming in low light), a wide variety of ports (including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and a headset port), and Dolby Audio and noise cancellation software. You'll get all that and more in a compact, six-pound design and at a substantially lower price.

Read more
Prime Day VPN deals: up to 72% off NordVPN
NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

A virtual private network is a great way to ensure privacy on the internet, and with all of the Prime Day deals going on right now it's also a great way to save. That's right, there are several Prime Day VPN deals taking place and any one of them would pair nicely with a new device among the Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day tablet deals, or Prime Day smartphone deals going on. So if you'd like to land yourself a line of defense for all of the shopping, content watching, and social media interacting you do online, read onward for all of the best Prime Day VPN deals available right now.
The best Prime Day VPN deal
NordVPN Complete for 2 years -- $129, was $477

One of the most popular and accessible ways to use a VPN is via NordVPN. Right now they have deals on their 1 and 2 year subscriptions that you should know about. You can save between 39% and 72% off of a subscription, to bring the lowest average monthly price down to just $3.39 per month for the basic plan, which traditionally costs $12.99 per month. The plans are broken down into Basic, Plus, and Ultimate plans. And, if you get a 2-year plan, not only do you get the best deals, you also get a Saily eSIM data gift. We'll explain it all below.

Read more