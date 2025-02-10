 Skip to main content
If you’re on Google’s One AI Premium plan, you now get NotebookLM Plus for free

NotebookLM providing summary of YouTube videos.
As reported by The Verge, Google is bringing the premium features from NotebookLM Plus to its One AI Premium monthly subscription plan. This includes more customization options and higher usage limits, along with extra security.

If you don’t know much about NotebookLM, it’s been around since 2023, and the Plus plan launched in December last year. It’s described as an AI-powered research assistant and note-taking app, but it’s not just trained on generic internet content like standard LLMs.

Instead, you supply your “notebooks” with data, and the app turns them into interactive databases. From there, you can ask questions and get answers with citations, create FAQs, or get one-click summaries. You can also generate Audio Overviews where two AI hosts discuss key topics like a podcast.

For example, a student could load a notebook with all the essays they’ve read over the course of a semester and then use it to find lost quotes, common arguments, or conflicting opinions. Companies, on the other hand, can make onboarding notebooks to answer questions for new recruits or customer support notebooks that can help employees source answers more quickly.

Users on Reddit have also shared additional use cases such as analyzing legal documents, exploring new code bases, and creating interactive play guides for videos games or tabletop RPGs. According to comments, errors and hallucinated content can still happen, so it’s important not to assume every answer is 100% accurate just because you supplied correct or trustworthy data.

With the higher usage limits of NotebookLM Plus, you can essentially do five times more than a free user. This means you can make 500 notebooks, each with up to 300 sources, and every user can send 500 chat queries per day.

For anyone sharing proprietary information or personal work with NotebookLM, Google promises to “never use your organization’s data to train NotebookLM.” The One AI Premium subscription is available to individuals for $19.99 a month or $9.99 a month for students over the age of 18.

