Microsoft has announced that it will ease up the aggressive add tactic to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 after receiving negative backlash from users, as Windows Latest reports. There is no official word on whether stopping the full-screen multipage popups is permanent, but a plan to “share a new timeline in the coming months” was mentioned.

Windows 10 Home users saw these ads, but some Pro and Business users also saw them after rebooting their computers. Regardless of who saw them, the ads’ pause comes as the Windows 10 end-of-life date, October 14, 2025, approaches.

The good news is that Microsoft is listening to users, saying, “To honor our user’s feedback, these invitations will no longer begin with the April 2024 monthly security update. We will share a new timeline in the coming months.”

The affected devices are:

Cloud-domain joined, and domain joined

Windows 10 Pro and Pro Workstation

Devices not managed by IT departments using tools

To ensure everyone understood the difference between non-managed and managed Windows 10 devices, Microsoft said, “Managed devices are those that you manage via Microsoft Intune, Configuration Manager, Windows Autopatch, Windows Update for Business, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), or select other third-party management tools. Other devices are considered non-managed.”

Windows 10 is not dead yet since Microsoft promised one last big update. But we’ll see how long it takes Microsoft to continue to “encourage” Windows 10 users to upgrade. Amid Windows 10 users resisting the upgrade to Windows 11, Micropatch provider 0Patch has thrown a lifeline to users by providing support past the October 2025 end-of-life date.