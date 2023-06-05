One of HP’s best student laptops is $230 off today

Parents and students who are searching for laptop deals with amazing value should take a look at HP’s discount for the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop. From its original price of $600, it’s down to $370 for $230 in savings. It’s not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s easily within the realm of the best budget laptops. You’ll need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, because the laptop’s stocks probably won’t last long.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15T-EG300 laptop

The HP Pavilion is a great laptop for students looking to get a head start on savings and studies over the summer. It’s up there with several of the best laptops for college, and it has a large, 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for both taking notes in class and watching movies on the weekend. Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen chip in for the show as well. Because this is a larger-sized laptop, it can house a larger battery. In most cases you’ll get a full day of use with this laptop, and fast charging technology will get you to a 50% charge in just 45 minutes. HP is among our best laptop brands as well, so you know you’re getting a computer that can last.

And even though the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop’s specs aren’t going to stack up against high-end video editing equipment, you’re getting a lot of capability at this price point. It has a 4.4 GHz Intel processor and Intel UHD graphics. It has 8GB of RAM, which is plenty in most cases, though it does only have 128GB of hard drive space. This is plenty for all of your base software, but you may want to look into something like the best cloud storage services if you have lots of media you want regular access to. This laptop also has an HD webcam, which is comparable to many of the best laptops for videoconferencing and makes it easy to keep in touch with friends and family.

From its original price of $600, the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop is currently with available with a $230 discount that makes it more affordable at just $370. You're going to want to hurry though, because dependable laptops that you can get for this cheap usually get sold out quickly. If you want the laptop in your hands as soon as possible, you'll need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

