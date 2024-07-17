 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

An ‘AI-native’ school is coming to revolutionize education

By

AI has been causing problems for schools and educational institutions ever since ChatGPT first launched, but a new education startup is embracing AI rather than resisting it. Mere months after departing OpenAI, which he helped found, AI researcher Andrej Karpathy announced the launch of his new “AI+Education” startup, dubbed Eureka Labs.

Karpathy calls Eureka Labs a “new kind of school that is AI native,” with the express aim of developing a “Teacher + AI symbiosis” that will allow “anyone to learn anything.” He envisions an education system built from the ground up with AI as its core tenet, with human teachers developing lesson plans while being supplemented in the classroom by digital assistants.

Recommended Videos

“In the case of physics, one could imagine working through very high-quality course materials together with [theoretical physicist Richard] Feynman, who is there to guide you every step of the way,” Karpathy wrote in his X post, echoing Steve Job’s sentiments from 1985.

“My hope is that, in our lifetimes,” Jobs told an undisclosed dinner party crowd at the time, “we can make a tool of a new kind, an interactive client … When the next Aristotle is alive, we can capture the underlying world view of that Aristotle in a computer. And someday a student will be able to not only read the words Aristotle wrote, but ask Aristotle a question. And get an answer.”

To accomplish this lofty goal, Eureka Labs plans to release LLM101n, an undergraduate-level course that teaches students how to build their own AI, in this case a pint-sized version of the company’s full-fledged AI Teaching Assistant. It plans to release the course online and to implement instruction cohorts, both digitally and physically, for people to take it together.  There’s no word yet on what such a course could cost, when it will be available, or whether the company has yet studied the effectiveness of an AI-native teaching method. A 2022 study from Georgia State University suggests it could.

Eureka Labs is entering an already crowded field, one that has grown exponentially since ChatGPT’s initial release, and which UNESCO argues “has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in education today, [and] innovate teaching and learning practices.”

Future AI-empowered learning aids could include AI-generated educational games, tailored specifically to each student’s learning style and needs, adaptive learning platforms, intelligent digital tutors, and automated grading and feedback systems.

Eureka Labs isn’t alone in its pursuit of AI-first education. Google announced Gemini for Classroom just last month and AI apps like Caktus are specifically designed with students in mind.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
I compared ChatGPT against Google Gemini to see which is the better free AI chatbot
A person typing on a laptop that is showing the ChatGPT generative AI website.

Two of the leading AI chatbots available today come from Google, with its Gemini system, and OpenAI, the company that kicked off the AI revolution with ChatGPT.
But you might be wondering which is the better free chatbot. I've spent a significant time with both to see how they compare, break down the costs and benefits of each service, explain what features you'll have to pay for and which you get for free, and show you which AI is best for what you need.

Pricing and tiers
Both ChatGPT and Gemini are available to the public for free at their respective websites and through their mobile apps. However, free tier users will only receive limited access to the most current and capable models.

Read more
Best Acer Prime Day deals: Cheap laptops for under $200
Acer Swift X 14 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

With Prime Day deals continuing, there are some great deals from one of our favored tech brands -- Acer. We've narrowed things down and picked out all the best Prime Day laptop deals, and Prime Day gaming laptop deals from the brand. That way, you can save plenty of cash without searching around for yourself. There are some awesome deals happening right now including monitors, so let's get straight into what you can find today. Remember that all these deals are likely to end very soon so don't miss out.
Acer laptop Prime Day deals
Acer is one of the best laptop brands around even if it doesn’t currently feature on our look at the best laptops. In part, that’s because it tends to make affordable devices so these Acer laptop Prime Day deals are even better value than usual. There are also some surprisingly high-end models for anyone who wants something like a laptop with a great screen or 2-in-1 qualities.

Acer Chromebook 315 (4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) --
Acer Aspire 3 (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) --
Acer Aspire 5 (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) --
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) --

Read more
Best MSI Prime Day deals: AMD and Intel gaming laptops
The MSI Delta 15 gaming laptop on a table.

There are plenty of Prime Day gaming laptop deals continuing to unfold and we've decided to focus on all things MSI. With the Prime Day deals overwhelmingly vast, it simply makes sense to focus on some brands. MSI is stylish and affordable with some great gaming laptops to choose from. We've picked them all out after searching through all the major retailers so you know exactly how to save big and fast. If you want something a little different, check out Acer laptop Prime Day deals or Asus laptop Prime Day deals.
Best MSI gaming laptop Prime Day deals (AMD)

While you're looking at MSI gaming laptop Prime Day deals, you may want to go for models that are powered by AMD processors. You'll get smooth performance with these chips, allowing you to play the best PC games without any issues. There are several options if you're interested, but you need to make a quick decision on what to buy because the prices that we've listed here may not last until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Read more