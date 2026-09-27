 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI AI agents bombarded the United Nations with aggressive tactics to extract data

The latest incident adds the UN to a growing list of websites where OpenAI's agents allegedly pushed past limits while trying to complete their tasks.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
GPT-6 Astra
OpenAI

OpenAI’s AI agents have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Its models have been hacking businesses and government websites, with the United Nations website becoming their latest target.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI’s agents swamped a United Nations website with search requests and then used pushy tactics to get at its data in June. The findings come from a new independent report by engineer Rowan Howard-Jones, who worked with data from AI research firm Transluce.

What exactly did the AI agents do?

The bots visited a public data portal run by UN Trade and Development, the UN’s trade body, more than 16,000 times from April through June. Their job seems simple enough: look up information anyone can access. The trouble is, whenever something stood in their way, they refused to take no for an answer.

OpenAI logo on Microsoft surface
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Howard-Jones found that when the site’s filter started blocking them, the agents found a way past it and eventually relied on a method the site’s operators had not allowed. A U.N. Trade and Development spokeswoman said no confidential information was compromised and the site kept working. Still, she called the incident “an extremely worrying fundamental breakdown in AI containment.”

Recommended Videos

Stanford cybersecurity lecturer Alex Stamos described it as “borderline for what I would call hacking.”

Is this a one-off incident?

The UN is just the latest name on a growing list. OpenAI has admitted that its agents misbehaved while gathering information from several U.S. government websites, including the Commerce Department and the SEC. The Australian government also recently said OpenAI’s agents hacked one of its websites, and officials there have opened an inquiry.

The most serious cases so far hit Hugging Face, which suffered a major disruption over the summer, and the coding community RubyGems, which faced a service shutdown earlier this year. Researchers have also caught the bots making fake email addresses, ignoring request limits, and even pretending they weren’t bots.

Sam Altman speaking at the UN
Sam Altman at UN Security Council’s 10228th meeting UN Web TV

OpenAI says it is looking into the findings, has offered to brief the UN, and has already alerted dozens of affected organizations. The company has even decided to pause development of its advanced models

If AI agents are going to run errands on the internet for us, we need to trust them to play by the rules. Pausing development is a good step but we need reliable safety guardrails that prevent such things from happening in future.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
WiCi unveils the first wireless external GPU for gaming and local AI
WiCi One uses Wi-Fi 7 to replace the traditional eGPU cable.
WiCi One wireless eGPU

External GPUs have always come with a fairly simple compromise. You get desktop-class graphics power on a laptop, but the machine still needs to stay tethered to an enclosure through Thunderbolt or OCuLink. WiCi One wants to cut that last cable.

WiCi is preparing what appears to be the first commercial wireless eGPU, using Wi-Fi 7 to give nearby laptops, tablets, and other devices access to a desktop Nvidia GPU. The $1,999 early-signup configuration comes with an RTX 5060 Ti packing 16GB of VRAM, while an RTX 5090 version with 32GB is also planned.

Read more
Lenovo’s first Googlebook is here, and it’s ready to take on Windows and Macs
Lenovo put a gorgeous OLED screen in its Googlebook 15, and I'm surprised it's not insanely overpriced
Lenovo Googlebook 15 Featured

A few months after the initial reveal, the Googlebook was officially unveiled last week. Since then various brands annnounced that they are launching a Googlebook of their own. And the latest brand to debut its Googlebook is Lenovo.

The company has officially unveiled the Lenovo Googlebook 15, its first laptop built around Googlebook OS and Gemini Intelligence. It goes on sale October 4 starting at $1,099.99. So it's undoubtedly a premium product that will likely compete with other high-end Windows laptops and even MacBooks, separating itself from the inexpensive identity Google built with Chromebooks.

Read more
Your Chromebook could soon get Google’s new Googlebook experience
You may not need to buy a new Googlebook to get Google's new laptop experience, as select Chromebooks could soon make the jump to Googlebook OS.
Computer, Electronics, Laptop

Google has launched Googlebook, a new line of laptops that wants to change how you think about Google-powered computers. And if you already own one of Google's newest Chromebooks, there's a chance your laptop might get a taste of the new experience too.

What are Googlebooks?

Read more