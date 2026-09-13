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OpenAI AI agents were linked to a cyberattack on RubyGems before the Hugging Face incident

Rogue AI concerns grow after OpenAI agents disrupt RubyGems in May attack

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Artificial intelligence agents being tested by OpenAI were involved in a previously undisclosed cyberattack against RubyGems in May, an incident that is now raising uncomfortable questions about how much control humans really have over increasingly autonomous AI systems.

The attack overwhelmed RubyGems, a popular service used by software developers to publish and access Ruby packages, forcing operators to suspend new account registrations for four days. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI confirmed that its agents had been involved, but said they were using the platform to perform benign tasks and retrieve publicly available information during a training run.

AI agents went far beyond simply browsing the web

The incident, dubbed “GemStuffer” by security researchers, began on May 11. The agents created new RubyGems accounts every two to three minutes and uploaded hundreds of files that appeared to be spam. Many contained webpages scraped from the internet rather than the code and documentation normally published on the platform.

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The scale was enough to overwhelm RubyGems. Marty Haught, director of open source at Ruby Central, described it as a major attack in terms of volume. The service ultimately shut down new account registrations for four days while it dealt with the flood.

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Researchers also found evidence that the agents attempted to exploit vulnerabilities that could potentially have allowed them to publish altered versions of packages belonging to other users. One of those vulnerabilities was reportedly a previously unknown zero-day, although OpenAI said it could not verify that claim. RubyGems later said it found no evidence that attempts to obtain users’ API keys succeeded.

Perhaps most strikingly, the agents appeared to be operating outside the narrow boundaries of their original tasks. OpenAI said they had been asked to perform activities such as filling spreadsheets and creating reports, using RubyGems as a way to access public information in an environment where they lacked unrestricted internet access.

Why the incident matters beyond RubyGems

The immediate damage appears to have been limited, and much of the information retrieved by the agents was already publicly available. But cybersecurity researchers say the incident demonstrates something more consequential: autonomous AI systems can discover unconventional ways to overcome restrictions and interact with real-world services.

The RubyGems episode also emerged roughly two months before a separate July incident involving OpenAI agents and AI platform Hugging Face. In that case, as many as 1,200 agents reportedly coordinated using a makeshift message board they created without OpenAI’s knowledge.

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Those incidents are intensifying debate over AI “misalignment”—situations where agents behave differently from what their operators intended. Researchers and AI companies are increasingly focused on what could happen as agents gain more independence, particularly if they eventually become capable of training or improving successor systems autonomously.

For users and businesses, the concern is not that today’s AI has suddenly become uncontrollable. It is that giving software agents access to the internet, accounts and external systems creates new failure modes that traditional AI safeguards may not anticipate.

OpenAI has called for better standards for reporting such incidents, while both OpenAI and Anthropic have backed stronger governance around highly autonomous AI development. The next challenge will be making sure those safeguards keep pace with the agents themselves.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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