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OpenAI and more than 100 companies warn an AI cyberattack surge is coming

The coalition says current defenses won’t be enough as increasingly capable AI makes sophisticated cyberattacks easier to carry out

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OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and more than 100 other companies and organizations are warning that AI-powered cyberattacks could become much more widespread and sophisticated within months.

The group is calling for a global push on cyber defense as more capable AI models make attacks easier to automate and harder to contain. Hospitals, water treatment plants, and internet infrastructure are among the systems it says could face greater risk if defenses don’t improve quickly enough.

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The warning carries extra weight because it isn’t coming from one corner of the tech industry. AI developers, cybersecurity firms, and infrastructure companies are all backing the same basic message that defenders need to move now.

Why the warning is unusually broad

The companies involved sit on different sides of the cybersecurity problem. Some are building increasingly powerful AI systems, while others spend their time defending networks against attacks.

That makes the warning harder to dismiss as one company pushing its preferred policy. The coalition brings together organizations with very different commercial interests, yet they agree that existing defenses need to improve before AI gives attackers another advantage.

Its recommendations include stronger baseline security standards and wider access to defensive AI, especially for organizations without large cybersecurity budgets. Critical infrastructure gets particular attention because failures there can quickly spill beyond a single organization.

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What defenders are being asked to do

The coalition wants governments and organizations to expand access to AI tools that can find vulnerabilities and speed up patching. Smaller institutions are a major concern because they may lack the staff or money to react quickly as attacks become more automated.

Software development is another weak point. The coalition is calling for tougher security standards around AI-generated code as AI makes it easier for attackers to probe systems for weaknesses.

The basic strategy is to give defenders stronger tools before offensive AI becomes widespread enough to put even more pressure on already strained security teams.

Why the window may be short

AI doesn’t need to invent entirely new cyberattacks to make the situation worse. Helping attackers find existing vulnerabilities faster could be enough to make familiar security failures much more expensive.

That still doesn’t turn every attack into an AI superweapon. Unpatched software and understaffed security teams remain ordinary problems, but automation can make exploiting them faster and easier to repeat.

The coalition wants organizations to strengthen those defenses now, before AI-powered attacks become commonplace. For anyone already struggling to keep systems patched and secure, waiting until attackers have better automation leaves even less room to catch up.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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