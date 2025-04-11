ChatGPT can now remember more details from your past conversations

OpenAI has just announced that ChatGPT received a major upgrade to its memory features. The chatbot will now be able to remember a lot more about you, making it easier to personalize each conversation and adapt its responses. However, the feature won’t be available to everyone, and there are a few things to note about the way memory will work now.

The company showed off the new update in a post on X (Twitter), giving a brief demo of how much ChatGPT can remember now. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT can now “reference all of your past chats to provide more personalized responses.” Previously, only certain things were saved in memory, but now, ChatGPT can check out every single chat to reference what it knows about you in future conversations.

In the demo, the user asked ChatGPT to remind them what they talked about over the weekend. ChatGPT recalled two chats, and when asked whether those conversations were “on brand” for the user, it confirmed, bringing up even more details from beyond the weekend. OpenAI says that this will come in handy for writing, getting advice, learning, and more.

“New conversations naturally build upon what it already knows about you, making interactions feel smoother and uniquely tailored to you,” said OpenAI.

Not everyone will like the idea of a chatbot remembering all those things about them, so it’s possible to opt out of memory altogether, but also just from allowing ChatGPT to remember previous chats. You can go back to the way memory worked before, where only certain things would get saved.

To find out what ChatGPT knows about you and make changes to that, you can simply ask the bot. It’s also possible to have a clean slate and start a conversation without referencing the past; this is done via temporary chats. Those who didn’t want to use ChatGPT’s memory to begin with will be opted out of the new feature automatically.

The new memory features will be available to all Plus and Pro users except for those located in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Those on Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans will have to wait a few weeks to get access to the latest update.