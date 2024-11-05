 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI’s robotics plans aim to ‘bring AI into the physical world’

By

OpenAI continued to accelerate its hardware and embodied AI ambitions on Tuesday, with the announcement that Caitlin Kalinowski, the now-former head of hardware at Oculus VR, will lead its robotics and consumer hardware team.

“OpenAI and ChatGPT have already changed the world, improving how people get and interact with information and delivering meaningful benefits around the globe,” Kalinowski wrote on a LinkedIn announcement. “AI is the most exciting engineering frontier in tech right now, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team.”

Recommended Videos

Lest you think OpenAI’s interests in AI hardware will emulate the failure of devices like the Humane Pin or Rabbit R1, Kalinowski clarified that this new position will be in the field of robotics, not necessarily developing AI gadgets.

I’m delighted to share that I’m joining @OpenAI to lead robotics and consumer hardware!

In my new role, I will initially focus on OpenAI’s robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity. pic.twitter.com/rRDliUmO6y

&mdash; Caitlin Kalinowski 🇺🇸 (@kalinowski007) November 4, 2024

“In my new role, I will initially focus on OpenAI’s robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity,” Kalinowski added in post on X (formerly Twitter).

The idea of “consumer hardware” powered by OpenAI’s large language model is certainly of interest. Kalinowski was previously the head of AR Glasses at Meta, including the recently unveiled landmark prototype, Orion, the first fully holographic AR glasses.

OpenAI is also reportedly partnering with legendary product designer and former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive on an unknown upcoming AI hardware project.

Details remain exceedingly thin a year after the partnership was first reported, beyond that it could revolve around “how generative AI made it possible to create a new computing device because the technology could do more for users than traditional software,” per a New York Times report. Ive is supposedly working with a minuscule 10-member team, though he counts Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, both of whom worked with him in developing the iPhone, as co-workers. Ive himself is reportedly leading the hardware’s design effort.

It’s no secret that OpenAI has ambitions that extend beyond chatbot software and large language models. The company made headlines earlier in the summer when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced an overly ambitious $7 trillion plan to build out a series of foundries to produce OpenAI’s forthcoming AI chips. That idea was dismissed out of hand by TSMC, which referred to Altman as an unserious “Podcasting Bro” for even floating the idea.

OpenAI, in late October, subsequently revealed that it will be partnering with Broadcom to build its house-designed chips while adding both AMD and Nvidia hardware as the company works to rapidly expand its compute infrastructure.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Microsoft Copilot: how to use this powerful AI assistant
Man using Windows Copilot PC to work

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant is a powerful tool designed to streamline and enhance your professional productivity. Whether you're new to AI or a seasoned pro, this guide will help you through the essentials of Copilot, from understanding what it is and how to sign up, to mastering the art of effective prompts and creating stunning images.

Additionally, you'll learn how to manage your Copilot account to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience. Dive in to unlock the full potential of Microsoft's Copilot and transform the way you work.
What is Microsoft Copilot?
Copilot is Microsoft's flagship AI assistant, an advanced large language model. It's available on the web, through iOS, and Android mobile apps as well as capable of integrating with apps across the company's 365 app suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The AI launched in February 2023 as a replacement for the retired Cortana, Microsoft's previous digital assistant. It was initially branded as Bing Chat and offered as a built-in feature for Bing and the Edge browser. It was officially rebranded as Copilot in September 2023 and integrated into Windows 11 through a patch in December of that same year.

Read more
Boston Dynamics gave its Atlas robot an AI brain
The electric atlas from boston dynamics

Boston Dynamics and Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced on Tuesday that they are partnering to develop general-purpose humanoid robots. Boston Dynamics will contribute its new electric Atlas robot to the task, while TRI will utilize its industry-leading Large Behavior Models.

Boston Dynamics, which launched in 1992 as an offshoot from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has been at the forefront of robotics development for more than 30 years. It burst into the mainstream in 2009 with the BigDog and LittleDog quadrupedal systems and debuted the first iteration of its bipedal Atlas platform in 2013. Atlas' capabilities have undergone a steady evolution in the past decade, enabling the robot to perform increasingly difficult acrobatics and dexterity tasks, from dancing and doing back flips to to conquering parkour courses and navigating simulated construction sites.

Read more
OpenAI uses its own models to fight election interference
chatGPT on a phone on an encyclopedia

OpenAI, the brains behind the popular ChatGPT generative AI solution, released a report saying it blocked more than 20 operations and dishonest networks worldwide in 2024 so far. The operations differed in objective, scale, and focus, and were used to create malware and write fake media accounts, fake bios, and website articles.

OpenAI confirms it has analyzed the activities it has stopped and provided key insights from its analysis. "Threat actors continue to evolve and experiment with our models, but we have not seen evidence of this leading to meaningful breakthroughs in their ability to create substantially new malware or build viral audiences," the report says.

Read more