OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 AI model with deeper knowledge and emotions

Announcement artwork for GPT 4.5 AI model
OpenAI has just introduced its latest AI model, dubbed GPT-4.5, which the company claims is its largest and best model yet. This is not a reasoning model, a faculty which is limited to the O-series models. Despite that, GPT-4.5 is touted to be a more natural conversationalist with a higher emotional quotient and improved problem-solving capabilities.

As far as core competencies go, it has access to the latest information from the web, allows file and multimedia upload, and supports canvas platform for coding-related tasks. However, it currently lacks support for voice mode, video comprehension, and screen-sharing.

For now, this model is limited to the research preview phase, which means it’s not even widely available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. It seems infrastructure challenges are holding back the wider availability of GPT-4.5 to the market.

Benchmark comparison for OpenAI GPT 4.5 model
OpenAI

“It is a giant, expensive model. we really wanted to launch it to plus and pro at the same time, but we’ve been growing a lot and are out of GPUs. we will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week and roll it out to the plus tier then,” explained OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman.

Unlike models that reason through a chain of thought and then provide answers, GPT-4.5 relies on a technique called unsupervised learning, that involves scaling up the training data as well as the compute requirements.

GPT-4.5 is ready!

good news: it is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me. i have had several moments where i&#39;ve sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI.

bad news: it is a giant, expensive model. we…

&mdash; Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2025

The overall benefit is reduced hallucination (one of the biggest trust problems with any generative AI chatbot), a broader base of knowledge, and deeper understanding.

As per benchmarks shared by the company, it ranks much higher at result accuracy compared to the GPT-4o, o3-mini, and o1 AI models. At the same time, the hallucination rate is less than half compared to the o3-mini model, and lower than the rest of its siblings.

OpenAI GPT 4.5 performance analysis.
OpenAI

“For GPT‑4.5, we developed new, scalable techniques that enable training larger and more powerful models with data derived from smaller models,” adds the company. It can handle creative queries, professional questions, and nuanced conversations in a more natural way than any model that OpenAI has launched so far.

Overall, the AI giant says GPT-4.5 is better at creativity, aesthetic intelligence, writing, as well as design-related chores. Access to GPT 4.5 is now rolling out to ChatGPT Pro subscribers on web, mobile, and desktop. ChatGPT Plus and Team tiers will get access to it next week, followed by Enterprise and Education bundles.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search is now free to use without a login
A person sits in front of a laptop. On the laptop screen is the home page for OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

ChatGPT is becoming more accessible to the masses. Its ChatGPT Search feature is now available without having to log in to the popular chatbot. Parent company OpenAI has also confirmed that ChatGPT Search will be free to use– the feature works similarly to a search engine.

When accessing the service’s web address, ChatGPT you will see ChatGPT Search front and center, with a message saying “What can I help you with?” You can immediately input your query into the text box. At the bottom of the text box are options that say “Search” and “Reason.” The Search option is the option that allows you to use the page without logging in. Selecting the Reason option will prompt you to log in or sign up to access ChatGPT.

Turns out, it’s not that hard to do what OpenAI does for less
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans

Even as OpenAI continues clinging to its assertion that the only path to AGI lies through massive financial and energy expenditures, independent researchers are leveraging open-source technologies to match the performance of its most powerful models -- and do so at a fraction of the price.

Last Friday, a unified team from Stanford University and the University of Washington announced that they had trained a math and coding-focused large language model that performs as well as OpenAI's o1 and DeepSeek's R1 reasoning models. It cost just $50 in cloud compute credits to build. The team reportedly used an off-the-shelf base model, then distilled Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model into it. The process of distilling AIs involves pulling the relevant information to complete a specific task from a larger AI model and transferring it to a smaller one.

Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s browser-based agent, Operator
Operator home screen

OpenAI has finally entered the agentic AI race with the release of its Operator AI in January. The agentic system is designed to work autonomously on its user's behalf and is primed to compete against already established industry rivals like Claude's Computer Use API and Microsoft's Copilot agents -- at least, once it sheds its "research preview" status. Here's everything you need to know about OpenAI's new agent and when you might be able to try it for yourself.
What is Operator?
OpenAI's Operator is an agent AI, meaning that it is designed to take autonomous action based on the information available to it. But unlike conventional programs, AI agents are able to review changing conditions in real-time and react accordingly, rather than simply execute predetermined commands. As such, AI agents are able to perform a variety of complex, multi-step tasks ranging from transcribing, summarizing and generating action items from a business meeting to booking the flight, hotel accommodations, and rental car for an upcoming vacation based on your family's various schedules to autonomously researching topics and assembling multi-page studies on those subjects.

Operator works slightly differently than other agents currently available. While Claude's Computer Use is an API and Microsoft's AI agents work within the Copilot chat UI itself, Operator is designed to, well, operate, within a dedicated web browser window that runs on OpenAI's servers and executes its tasks remotely. Your local web browser has nothing to do with the process and can be used normally even when Operator is running.

