 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI is adding invisible watermarks to ChatGPT and Codex for users in the EU

OpenAI’s new watermark could make identifying AI-written text easier, but it is not foolproof.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
ChatGPT logo on iPhone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

OpenAI has begun adding an invisible fingerprint to content created by ChatGPT and Codex in the European Union. The rollout is in response to requirements under the EU AI Act.

We’re expanding our approach to content provenance to include text in response to EU regulatory requirements, while recognizing the significant limitations of current text watermarking technology.

Our tools already help verify whether an image or audio file was created with our…

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 5, 2026

How will OpenAI’s invisible text watermark work?

OpenAI calls the AI-watermarking system ‘textGrain’. It adds a hidden statistical signal through the model’s word choices, which a detector can search for later. OpenAI says textGrain matched or exceeded approaches it tested, including Google’s SynthID for text. However, the company admits detection can fail sometimes.

Recommended Videos

In testing, the detector found watermarks in about 80% of 200-token psychology passages. That climbed to about 95% with 400-token passages. OpenAI says editing can significantly weaken the signal. For instance, replacing 10% of words with synonyms dropped detection from about 92% to 66%, whereas replacing 25% of the AI-generated text reduced it to 17%.

chatgpt on web
Hatice Baran / Pexels

Why OpenAI says its watermark is not foolproof

The watermark is not a magic “written by ChatGPT” stamp. OpenAI says it provides only a limited signal about its systems’ role in creating text. It cannot measure human contribution, establish ownership, identify the user, or verify whether text is accurate.

Missing a watermark also does not prove human authorship entirely. A watermark can show that AI was involved, but not necessarily how much it contributed. OpenAI is hardly the only company wrestling with this problem. Claude’s approach to AI watermarking has already raised questions about how reliable and practical these systems will be.

And naturally, people are already looking for ways around it. There is already an open-source GitHub project to remove AI fingerprints, including statistical text watermarks.

🧹watermarks-remover now supports watermarks from OpenAI and Gemini in addition to Claude.https://t.co/OxSdnAjEGe

— Guillaume Meyer (@guillaumemeyer) August 11, 2026

OpenAI will add watermarks to eligible ChatGPT and Codex output across all EU plans over the coming weeks. However, it will not make watermarking a global default at launch. API customers worldwide can opt into watermarking for selected models starting now. Approved researchers and expert organizations can also apply for detector access, but it will remain restricted initially.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Claude just stepped into Google Workspace with in-file editing, automated Sheets work, and smarter Slides
Gemini had a head start, but Claude is moving in.
Claude in Google Workspace featured image.

Gemini has enjoyed home-turf advantage in Google's apps for over two years. Call it too late, but Claude just wandered onto the field.

Anthropic's new Claude for Google Workspace add-on, available in public beta across every paid plan, adds a sidebar to Docs, Sheets, and Slides that can read and edit your open file and provide answers based on it.

Read more
I found 6 Prime Day gaming laptop deals for every kind of PC gamer
ASUS ROG Strix G16 laptop

Gaming laptops have become painfully expensive this year as memory, storage, and other component costs have climbed. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gives you a rare chance to soften the blow, especially when prices do not look likely to settle down anytime soon. I picked five machines covering everything from an affordable RTX 5060 laptop to a properly loaded RTX 5080 system. Each one has a different reason to earn a spot here.

MSI Cyborg 17 - $1,189 (15% off)

Read more
Five Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for getting work done, from MacBooks to ThinkPads
Portable MacBooks, an OLED Dell, and two ThinkPads for getting work done
Computer, Electronics, Laptop

A laptop discount only helps if the machine fits the job. With Prime Day underway, these five Amazon offers cover portability, bigger screens, and demanding multitasking. The Dell and ThinkPad prices require Prime membership; the two MacBook Airs have separate limited-time discounts available now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M5 - $1,099 (15% off)

Read more