 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI is releasing an AI that can control your PC — if you cough up $200

By
ChatGPT on a laptop
Hatice Baran / Pexels

OpenAI may be one step closer to releasing its agent tool, called Operator, which is on track for January 2024 availability.

The artificial intelligence company first announced the Operator AI agent in November 2024, explaining that the browser-based tool is autonomous and is able to complete tasks on a computer without human assistance. OpenAI added that Operator would be first available as a research preview within the $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription plan.

Recommended Videos

Enthusiasts have now discovered recent information about the tool that suggest that it may in fact be close to launch, and that the information OpenAI previously shared is correct. An X user by the name of Choi, discovered updates to the client-side code of ChatCPT, which was later verified by TechCrunch.

The code includes several references to the URL operator.chatgpt.com– a live page that redirects to the chatgpt.com main page if you interact with any of the it’s content.

The code details that there will be a popup within ChatGPT, explaining how you can access Operator, which will read “Operator is currently only available to Pro users as an early research preview.” OpenAI will also add “access to research preview of Operator,” to the list of perks of the ChatGPT Pro plan.

According to The Information, the tool works similar to most AI services, starting with a prompt. From there, Operator will be able to take care of the rest of the function. Users can imagine Operator completing tasks such researching travel and activities, or completing productivity tasks within commonly used programs and services, such as Asana, LinkedIn, or Salesforce. The publication noted that Operator could be available before the week’s end. Hopefully with a release, OpenAI will have more to say about the tool and its underlying technology.

Notably, OpenAI’s Operator has its competitors. Anthropic recently released its “Computer Use” API that is currently a developer’s beta. Google also announced its own AI Agents in December 2024 as an experimental tool.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
You can now try out ChatGPT Search for free
The ChatGPT Search icon on the prompt window

As part of its "12 Days of OpenAI" event, OpenAI has yet another update for ChatGPT, this time bringing its Search feature over to the free tier. The Google Search alternative was previously only for paid subscribers in the ChatGPT Plus or Pro tiers.

"We rolled it out for paid users about two months ago," Kevin Weil, OpenAI's chief product officer, said during Monday's livestream. "I can't imagine ChatGPT without Search now. I use it so often. I'm so excited to bring it to all of you for free starting today."

Read more
ChatGPT o1 vs. o1-mini vs. 4o: Which should you use?
ChatGPT on a laptop

We're now into the third year of the AI boom, and industry leaders are showing no signs of slowing down, pushing out newer and (presumably) more capable models on a regular basis. ChatGPT, of course, remains the undisputed leader.

But with more than a half-dozen models available from OpenAI alone, figuring out which one to use for your specific project can be a daunting task.
GPT o1

Read more
ChatGPT vs. Perplexity: battle of the AI search engines
Perplexity on Nothing Phone 2a.

The days of Google's undisputed internet search dominance may be coming to an end. The rise of generative AI has ushered in a new means of finding information on the web, with ChatGPT and Perplexity AI leading the way.

Unlike traditional Google searches, these platforms scour the internet for information regarding your query, then synthesize an answer using a conversational tone rather than returning a list of websites where the information can be found. This approach has proven popular with users, even though it's raised some serious concerns with the content creators that these platforms scrape for their data. But which is best for you to actually use? Let's dig into how these two AI tools differ, and which will be the most helpful for your prompts.
Pricing and tiers
Perplexity is available at two price points: free and Pro. The free tier is available to everybody and offers unlimited "Quick" searches, 3 "Pro" searches per day, and access to the standard Perplexity AI model. The Pro plan, which costs $20/month, grants you unlimited Quick searches, 300 Pro searches per day, your choice of AI model (GPT-4o, Claude-3, or LLama 3.1), the ability to upload and analyze unlimited files as well as visualize answers using Playground AI, DALL-E, and SDXL.

Read more