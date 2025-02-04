OpenAI is steps closer to designing the iPhone of AI with Jony Ive

OpenAI may be looking to pivot into the hardware space and may be looking to collaborate with the best in the business to make that shift.

While no solid intentions are in place, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently spoke with Nikkei Asia, stating he would like to have his company work together with the former Apple Design Chief, Jony Ive, known for making some of the industry’s favorite hardware looks.

“We hope to do it in partnership with Jony Ive,” Altman said.

Altman added that together, OpenAI and Jony Ive could bring forth next-gen AI hardware that could usher in the largest tech disruption since the introduction of the original iPhone in 2007.

While the CEO didn’t have further details to share about the company’s plans to develop hardware, reports indicate that the brand “OpenAI” surfaced at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), in a listing associating the brand with headphones, goggles, glasses, remotes, laptop and phone cases, smartwatches, smart jewelry virtual and augmented reality headsets “for AI-assisted interaction, simulation, and training,” according to Techcrunch.

The Information reported that the company is also building out a robotics team, reportedly with the aim of testing humanoid robots. Its team lead, Caitlin Kalinowski left Meta’s AR glasses division to join OpenAI last November.

BGR also noted that SoftBank’s recent investment in OpenAI can be compared to how SoftBank chief, Masayoshi Son asked for Japan exclusivity of the iPhone when it first launched.

Speculations of OpenAI developing an AI-focused smartphone alongside Jony Ive have persisted since 2023, with details indicating the device might be like an iPhone with a voice-activated AI, providing a “more natural and intuitive experience,” according to Windows Central.

Ive confirmed to the New York Times last year that he was working with OpenAI on a project that could compete with Apple and Samsung in the mobile industry. The tech designer stated that the project was already attracting investors ready to offer upwards of $1 billion. He described the device as something that would “use AI to create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone.”

BGR also noted prior rumors that indicated Altman and Ive met with the SoftBank chief last year. With OpenAI and SoftBank having now signed an investment deal, more pieces could be coming together.