 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

With 400 million users, OpenAI maintains lead in competitive AI landscape

By
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans
OpenAI

Competition in the AI industry remains tough, and OpenAI has proven that it is not taking any coming challenges lightly. The generative AI brand announced Thursday that it services 400 million weekly active users as of February, a 33% increase in less than three months.

OpenAI chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap confirmed the latest user statistics to CNBC, indicating that the figures had not been previously reported. The numbers have quickly risen from previously confirmed stats of 300 million weekly users in December.

Recommended Videos

The AI company has seen unexpected competition in the Chinese startup, DeepSeek, which is marketing AI services of comparable power run by open-source models. However, Lightcap told CNBC that the growth of the company’s flagship product, ChatGPT has been a “natural progression” as it gains more features, and more people become familiar with the service.

Ahead of the introduction of DeepSeek, OpenAI already had heavy competition from other notable brands such as Google, and its Gemini language model family. However, in addition to a loyal consumer base, OpenAI has also been able to leverage partners in the enterprise space.

Lightcap said the company has seen its enterprise business double since September 2024, to 2 million paying customers. The executive noted employees will recommend ChatGPT to their organizations after using the tool as an enthusiast. The company includes Uber, Morgan Stanley, Moderna, and T-Mobile as some of its largest accounts.

“We get a lot of benefits, and a tailwind from the organic consumer adoption where people already have familiarity with the product. There’s really healthy growth, on a different curve,” he told CNBC.

Additionally, developer usage has also doubled in the last six months, with the use of the o3 reasoning model increasing times four. Developers independently utilize available code and models to create their own products and services.

Despite the shakeup it has brought to the industry, Lightcap spoke positively about DeepSeek, nothing that its inception speaks to the power of AI models and how much the technology has become a staple in the everyday.

The Chinese company notably affected the stock valuation of several companies. Additionally, details surfaced indicating that DeepSeek used an illegal method called distillation to extract data from OpenAI to train its own models.

Other figures show that OpenAI’s services didn’t flounder amid the media frenzy surrounding DeepSeek. Similwarweb stats from late January indicated that DeepSeek saw peak daily visits of 49 million, while ChatGPT remained the leading AI tool with 139.3 million daily visits in the same timeframe.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman stated in a recent Reddit AMA that the company dropped the ball in terms of open-source development, but also added that it is not the brand’s highest priority. Notably, the company launched ChatGPT as an open-source research project, but it has become more proprietary over time. Without giving much detail, Altman, along with other OpenAI executives, suggested that the company has plans to make older AI models open source in the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
OpenAI’s Super Bowl commercial suggests new marketing strategy
Super Bowl in 4K on CBS on YouTube TV.

OpenAI is planning a fascinating marketing push by introducing its first TV commercial during the 59th Super Bowl this coming Sunday, February 9th, according to the Wall Street Journal learned from sources close to the matter.

In addition to the game itself, the many surrounding traditions, and the halftime entertainment, Super Bowl Sunday is an auspicious night for advertising. Some of the most notable brands pay millions of dollars for up to 30 seconds of airtime during the popular football event. Reports indicate that advertisers have shelled out up to $8 million for spits during this year’s Super Bowl, where the San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs. This is up from $7 million the year prior.

Read more
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search is now free to use without a login
A person sits in front of a laptop. On the laptop screen is the home page for OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

ChatGPT is becoming more accessible to the masses. Its ChatGPT Search feature is now available without having to log in to the popular chatbot. Parent company OpenAI has also confirmed that ChatGPT Search will be free to use– the feature works similarly to a search engine.

When accessing the service’s web address, ChatGPT you will see ChatGPT Search front and center, with a message saying “What can I help you with?” You can immediately input your query into the text box. At the bottom of the text box are options that say “Search” and “Reason.” The Search option is the option that allows you to use the page without logging in. Selecting the Reason option will prompt you to log in or sign up to access ChatGPT.

Read more
Turns out, it’s not that hard to do what OpenAI does for less
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans

Even as OpenAI continues clinging to its assertion that the only path to AGI lies through massive financial and energy expenditures, independent researchers are leveraging open-source technologies to match the performance of its most powerful models -- and do so at a fraction of the price.

Last Friday, a unified team from Stanford University and the University of Washington announced that they had trained a math and coding-focused large language model that performs as well as OpenAI's o1 and DeepSeek's R1 reasoning models. It cost just $50 in cloud compute credits to build. The team reportedly used an off-the-shelf base model, then distilled Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model into it. The process of distilling AIs involves pulling the relevant information to complete a specific task from a larger AI model and transferring it to a smaller one.

Read more