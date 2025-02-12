 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI nixes its o3 model release, will replace it with ‘GPT-5’

By
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.
OpenAI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced via an X post Wednesday that the company’s o3 model is being effectively sidelined in favor of a “simplified” GPT-5 that will be released in the coming months.

OPENAI ROADMAP UPDATE FOR GPT-4.5 and GPT-5:

We want to do a better job of sharing our intended roadmap, and a much better job simplifying our product offerings.

We want AI to “just work” for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten.

We hate…

&mdash; Sam Altman (@sama) February 12, 2025

“We want AI to ‘just work’ for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten,” Altman wrote. “We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence.”

Recommended Videos

To that end, OpenAI will no longer release o3 as a standalone model. Instead, GPT-4.5, which was code named Orion internally, will become the company’s final non-chain-of-thought model when it is released in the next couple weeks. GPT-5 apparently won’t be fully standalone either, but rather a model that “integrates a lot of [OpenAI’s] technology,” including o3 — a “rat king of different mediocre products,” as AI critic Ed Zitron puts it.

“A top goal for us is to unify o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks,” Altman wrote. “These models will incorporate voice, canvas, search, deep research, and more.”

He went on to explain that chat users will have unlimited access  to the “standard intelligence setting,” so long as they don’t run afoul of the platform’s “abuse thresholds.” Altman did not elaborate on what those thresholds will be. As with all of OpenAI’s products, paying more will grant you greater levels of access. Plus subscribers will be able to use GPT-5 at a “higher level of intelligence” than free users while Pro subscribers will get access to an “even higher level of intelligence.”

This move comes as DeepSeek continues to eat OpenAI’s lunch following the release of its R1 reasoning model that offers performance equivalent to o3, but at a fraction of the cost and energy. Altman previously promised to “pull up some releases” to better compete with the Chinese startup and this news, in addition to the recent release of o3-mini as the baseline model for ChatGPT, appears to be part of that response.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
ChatGPT’s latest model is finally here — and it’s free for everyone
OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.

We knew it was coming but OpenAI has made it official and released its o3-mini reasoning model to all users. The new model will be available on ChatGPT starting Friday, though your level of access will depend on your level of subscription.

OpenAI first teased the o3 model family on the finale of its 12 Days of OpenAI livestream event in December (less than two weeks after debuting its o1 reasoning model family). CEO Sam Altman shared additional details on the o3-mini model in mid-January and later announced that the model would be made available to all users as part of the ChatGPT platform. He appears to have delivered on that promise.

Read more
Stargate Project: everything you need to know about OpenAI’s $500 billion gamble
Sam Altman at the OpenAI developer conference.

Shortly after taking office, Donald Trump touted a new private business venture, led by OpenAI, which plans to spend half a trillion dollars over the next four years building the data centers and power production plants that America's growing AI industry relies on.

“It’s big money and high-quality people,” Trump said during a January 21st press announcement alongside Sam Altman from OpenAI, Larry Ellison from Oracle, and Masayoshi Son from SoftBank. The project is “a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential” under his administration, Trump continued, despite the federal government not actually having anything to do with the project.

Read more
Chatbots are going to Washington with ChatGPT Gov
glasses and chatgpt

In an X post Monday commenting on DeepSeek's sudden success, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised to "pull up some releases" and it appears he has done so. OpenAI unveiled its newest product on Tuesday, a "tailored version of ChatGPT designed to provide U.S. government agencies with an additional way to access OpenAI’s frontier models," per the announcement post. ChatGPT Gov will reportedly offer even tighter data security measures than ChatGPT Enterprise, but how will it handle the hallucinations that plague the company's other models?

According to OpenAI, more than 90,000 federal, state, and local government employees across 3,500 agencies have queried ChatGPT more than 18 million times since the start of 2024. The new platform will enable government agencies to enter “non-public, sensitive information” into ChatGPT while it runs within their secure hosting environments -- specifically, the Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government community cloud -- and cybersecurity frameworks like IL5 or CJIS. This enables each agency to "manage their own security, privacy and compliance requirements,” Felipe Millon, Government Sales lead at OpenAI told reporters on the press call Tuesday.

Read more