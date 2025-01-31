 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT’s latest model is finally here — and it’s free for everyone

By
OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.
Photo by Alan Truly / Digital Trends

We knew it was coming but OpenAI has made it official and released its o3-mini reasoning model to all users. The new model will be available on ChatGPT starting Friday, though your level of access will depend on your level of subscription.

OpenAI first teased the o3 model family on the finale of its 12 Days of OpenAI livestream event in December (less than two weeks after debuting its o1 reasoning model family). CEO Sam Altman shared additional details on the o3-mini model in mid-January and later announced that the model would be made available to all users as part of the ChatGPT platform. He appears to have delivered on that promise.

Recommended Videos

As of Friday, users at all subscription tiers can access the o3-mini model through the ChatGPT platform. Free users need to tap the “Reason” button in the prompt window to activate it, while paid subscribers can simply select it from the drop-down model selection menu.

As with most of OpenAI’s new features, free tier users will have limited access to the model, Plus and Teams subscribers get 150 queries per day, and Pro subscribers (paying $200 per month) receive unlimited access. Paid users will also have access to o3-mini-high, which grants the model additional compute resources at the expense of longer response times.

Enterprise and Edu subscribers will gain access next week. The model is also available through the company’s API starting Friday.

As with the larger o1 and o3 models, o3-mini is designed differently than conventional LLMs in that it will internally check its responses for accuracy and reproduceability before returning them to the user. This results in longer inference times but more accurate answers. o3-mini is specifically geared towards STEM tasks such as programming, math, and science. It offers similar performance to the o1 model family but at a significant power and cost savings.

“While o1 remains our broader general-knowledge reasoning model, o3-mini provides a specialized alternative for technical domains requiring precision and speed,” OpenAI wrote in its announcement post. “The release of o3-mini marks another step in OpenAI’s mission to push the boundaries of cost-effective intelligence.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Sam Altman makes more big promises about AGI
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman standing on stage at a product event.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman published a blog post on Monday, musing about the history and future direction of the company. In it, he confidently states that his company knows “how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it," and that it is now working toward a "glorious future" of artificial super-intelligence. Altman also revealed Monday that OpenAI's $200-per-month Pro subscription is somehow losing the company money.

"We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future," Altman wrote Monday. "Superintelligent tools could massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation well beyond what we are capable of doing on our own, and in turn massively increase abundance and prosperity.”

Read more
It’s not just you: ChatGPT is currently down
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are marked do not enter with a red circle and line symbol.

OpenAI's ChatGPT platform and Sora video generator have gone offline and are currently not responding to user queries.

Social media accounts began posting about the outage around 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, which coincided with a surge of reports to Down Detector. The company confirmed the outage in a blog post at 2 p.m. ET stating, "we are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora. We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able."

Read more
The 10 announcements that made 2024 a landmark year for AI
ChatGPT and Siri integration on iPhone.

We've officially passed the second anniversary of the start of the AI boom, and things haven't slowed down. Just the opposite. Generative AI is ramping up at a pace that feels nearly overwhelming, expanding into new platforms, mediums, and even devices at a relentless pace.

Here are the 10 announcements that made 2024 a monumental year in the world of AI.
OpenAI releases GPT-4o

Read more